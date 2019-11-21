Pokémon Sword and Shield volume levels: how to find and use Hi-Tech earbuds

There are a few things in Pokémon Sword and Shield that you won’t come across if you refuse to converse with random NPCs and the Hi-Tech Earbuds is one of them. Unless, of course, you browse online guides like this one.

The Hi-Tech Earbuds are a new item in Pokémon Sword and Shield which, once found, allow you to access more in-depth volume controls like background music and sound effects.

Seems a little weird to lock what would be a basic menu option behind a completely missable in-game item, right? It’s certainly a risky way to call attention to an option that hasn’t featured in the series before.

Fortunately, this new item is not hard to find or obtain.

How and where?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

To get the Hi-Tech Earbuds for yourself you simply have to head to the city of Motostoke—the first big city you’ll come to in the game. Once here, walk down the central street that leads to the large central elevator and just before you get to the end look to the right. You’ll see a male mustachioed standing outside what appears to be a vintage music store (heavy-handed hint there). Engage him in conversation and he’ll hand the earbuds over.

It’s really that easy. The guy is just giving tech away. If this was the real UK you’d suspect they were stolen, but in Galar giving stuff away is the done thing.

Once the earbuds are snug in your Key Items pocket, you don’t have to equip them or use them or do anything to them, really. Just having them in your possession makes the new sound-focused sliders appear when you click into the options menu.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Now, you have total control over the volume of the game’s background music, Pokémon cries and sound effects. Perfect if gym battle music gives you performance anxiety.