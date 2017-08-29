Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Tips and Tricks

Not every teammate is created equal, and it's important to build the right group before venturing out into the battlegrounds of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Having the right mix of talents will help you no end when the going gets really tough; Mario is great for striking at the heart of the enemy's ranks, while his sibling Luigi is all about long-range combat.

Rabbid Peach, on the other hand, is best at offering support, and has the ability to heal teammates within range. You might have to experiment a bit to find the right selection, but it's worth the effort.