How to watch West Indies vs India: live stream 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

The West Indies' ODI record in 2022 is, quite simply, appalling. They've lost 11 of the 15 ODIs they've played this year, and fans can be forgiven for fearing the worst with the visit of India, who have fierce competition for places and are riding high after a statement victory on Sunday. But sometimes a clash against a behemoth is just what a struggling team needs. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a West Indies vs India live stream for the 1st ODI online from anywhere.

West Indies vs India 1st ODI live stream Date: Friday, July 22 Start time: 9.30am AST (local) / 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Live stream: FanCode (opens in new tab) (IN) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | ESPN Plus (US) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

West Indies never got beyond the 200-run mark during last week's 3-0 mauling by Bangladesh, and the return of Jason Holder, who sat out that series, will be a major boost. But their problems run deeper than a one-off whitewash.

The West Indies have now lost six ODIs in a row, and the only teams they've beaten in the 50-over format this year are the Netherlands and Ireland - even then, Ireland ended up winning the series.

India have opted to rest several key faces for the white-ball leg of their latest tour. Virat Kohli has been taken out of the firing line, and will join Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami on the Queen's Park Oval sidelines.

Shikhar Dhawan leads an experimental team that brings Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson in from the cold, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Jadeja head the bowling lineup with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda looking to impress with the bat. Follow our guide for all the details you need to watch West Indies vs India and get a 1st ODI live stream from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Friday, July 22 – Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain – 9.30am AST / 7pm IST

West Indies vs India live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the West Indies vs India series in the US, with play set to begin at 10am ET / 7am PT on Friday morning for the 1st ODI. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Away from the US right now? Use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details below.

How to watch West Indies vs India ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official West Indies vs India broadcasting options for the UK, US and New Zealand, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, you can watch watch the entire West Indies vs India series on premium sports platform Fancode (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 7pm IST on Friday evening for the 1st ODI. Fancode can be accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. A monthly subscription costs Rs 99, or you can sign up for a year for Rs 499/year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch West Indies vs India: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the West Indies vs India series. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST on Friday afternoon for the 1st ODI, with BT Sport's coverage starting at 2.15pm. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the cricket like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch West Indies vs India: live stream 1st ODI in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Live coverage of the West Indies vs India series is being provided by Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that play is set to get underway at 1.30am NZST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Can you watch West Indies vs India ODI cricket in Australia?