How to upgrade PS5 internal SSD storage

It’s the update PS5 players have been waiting for: you can now upgrade the PlayStation 5 SSD internal storage. But you’re going to have to jump through some hoops first.

Outlined on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has outlined the method for increasing the amount of space for games on the console. At present, the upgrade option is only open to those on PlayStation’s Beta testing program, but the methodology is likely to stay the same for the imminent general release.

And it’s a much-needed upgrade – while PS4 games can still be played from a HDD or regular external SSD on the PS5, games specifically built for the PlayStation 5 can currently only be stored on the console’s high-speed internal storage.

With the PS5 only coming with 667.2GB of usable space out of the box, and games like Call of Duty: Warzone requiring 200GB of installation space, that’s quickly proving not enough. As such, getting a compatible M.2 SSD drive in the console has become a priority for many players.

But for a company that pioneered the plug-and-play ease of the PlayStation 1 Memory Card, it’s a relatively complicated upgrade process on the PS5, especially compared to the Xbox Series X / S Storage Expansion Card method.

Getting ready to upgrade PS5 storage? Here’s what you need to know.

How to upgrade PS5 storage

First up, as previously mentioned, you’ll currently need to be a PS5 beta software user to get access to the compatibility update – though we’re expecting a general release relatively quickly now that the beta phase is under way.

Direct from the PlayStation website, these are the specifications you’ll need for a compatible M.2 SSD:

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity: 250GB – 4TB

250GB – 4TB Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in.

Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in. Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended

5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported)

22mm width (25mm width is not supported) Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110. Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M)

Socket 3 (Key M) Total size including cooling structure: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

1. Preparing your SSD

If this is the first time you're using the M.2 SSD with your PS5 console, you'll need to format it when prompted. Just remember that formatting the SSD will delete any and all saved data on the drive, and any data deleted in this way can't be recovered. Ever. So make sure to safely export anything that's important to another device first.

Once your SSD is ready to be installed, you'll then have to open up your PS5.

2. Opening the PS5

Start by going to Settings > System > System Software > Console Information to check you have installed the beta system version on your PS5 and can install an SSD.

If you have updated your PS5, you'll then want to press and hold the console's power button for three seconds to turn it off. Once it's turned off completely, remove every cable and device that was connected to the console. You might also want to wait for it to cool down a bit if you've been using it for a while.

Now you're ready to remove the PS5's base and open up the PS5. Have the console so that the screw hole for the base is facing you, the PS logo is facedown and the power button is on your left side. Carefully place your hands on the cover's top corners and gently pull it up and towards yourself, you may hear a click to let you know it has detached.

3. Inserting the SSD

With the cover removed you'll want to find the expansion slot. It's hidden behind a long rectangular cover and sits on the left just below where the console curves from the left edge to the top edge.

Only one screw secures this cover at the top, so remove it and the cover using an appropriate tool. Inside the expansion slot, you'll see another screw and a spacer, remove both of those too.

To finally install your M.2 SSD, make sure it's aligned with the notches on the expansion connector and insert it fully. Make sure it is inserted correctly, as any errors could damage your SSD and your PS5.

Using screws, now fasten down the M.2 SSD so that it's secured. When it is, reapply the expansion slot cover and fasten it down as well.

To put the cover back onto your PS5, slide it back into place over the top edge and listen for a click to know it's secured. Finally reconnect the AC power cord, cables and base of your PS5, and power it back on.

If you've done everything correctly the SSD formatting guide should appear on-screen to guide you through formatting your new M.2 SSD. Make sure you don't turn off your PS5 console at all during this stage. Once the formatting is completed, your M.2 SSD should be fully installed and ready to use.