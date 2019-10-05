How to livestream like a pro gamer

Streaming video games is an totally straightforward concept: someone plays a game and streams it live to the internet, and you watch. But why just sit by idly and let your favorite streamers have all the fun?

You can set yourself up to stream like a pro with a moderate level of technical knowledge.

There are a ton of different solutions out there for someone looking to stream their favorite games. Both the Sony PS4 Pro and Microsoft Xbox One X have streaming capabilities baked right in. If you're a PC gamer, taking your gameplay live is often as easy as punching in a few keystrokes.

As simple as streaming is once you're setup, getting to the point of Twitch superstardom can be a little daunting. For example, what if you want to stream a console like the Nintendo Switch, where there is no native streaming support? What services should you use? How about software?

This guide should help you get up and running under a variety of different scenarios, from modern PC games to consoles to even streaming retro games. Your mileage may vary, but there are enough different ways to broadcast live gameplay that you're bound to find something to fit your preferences.

So let's begin.

