Poco X3 price in India down to Rs 13,999 today on Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting a Republic Day Sale sale this week. One of the best smartphone deals is the Poco X3 , which will be available for as low as Rs 13,999, but only for a short period.

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale is scheduled for January 20 to 24, with Flipkart Plus members getting early access starting January 19 midnight. There will significant discounts on phones such as the Poco M2 Pro, the Poco M2, the Poco C3, etc.

However, the Poco X3 goes on sale a little earlier, starting today. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available for Rs 14,999 (down from usual Rs 16,999). HDFC Bank cardholders will be able to get it for Rs 13,999. The offer will be valid till stocks last, so be sure to hit the ‘View deal’ button below to know the current status.

Launched in September, the Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, is powered by the Snapdragon 732 chipset and has a large 6,000mAH battery. There’s a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 20MP selfie shooter. It also comes in 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variants, with colour options including Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

Offer live now! Check out the Poco X3 on Flipkart Starting at Rs 16,999 Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999 for HDFC Bank cardsView Deal

The Poco M2 Pro will start at Rs 11,999 during the sale, with additional bank offers taking it down to Rs 10,999. Specifications include a Snapdragon 720G chipset with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

Buy Poco M2 Pro on Flipkart at Rs 10,999

The Poco M2, which is the best-selling smartphone in India online, will be available for Rs 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, with HDFC Bank card transactions getting an additional Rs 1,500 off. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, along with a 5,000mAh battery, quad-cameras and P2i protection.

Buy Poco M2 on Flipkart at Rs 8,499

Lastly, the budget-friendly Poco C3 be available at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, with additional bank discounts for both variants. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, three cameras on the back, the MediaTek G35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy Poco C3 on Flipkart at Rs 6,299

Model Sale date Starting price Poco X3 January 18 onwards Rs 13,999 Poco M2 Pro January 20-24 Rs 10,999 Poco M2 January 20-24 Rs 8,499 Poco C3 January 20-24 Rs 6,2999