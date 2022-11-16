Watching World Cup 2022 without cable: all you need to know

After eight years away, the USMNT are back at the World Cup, and what Gregg Berhalter's men lack in experience they more than make up for in talent. Now, does anybody know of a decent striker or central defender? Whomever you'll be supporting, we've rounded up the very best streaming services for watching World Cup 2022 without cable in the US.

The term "Golden Generation" has proven to be the kiss of death for many a promising football team, but this current crop is going to have to find a way to deal with the baggage. Christian Pulisic remains the jewel in the crown, but Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson are now established stars at some of Europe's biggest clubs, and in Walker Zimmerman the team has a leader to stitch it all together.

Berhalter's four-year reign has taken in Gold Cup and Nations League glory as well as some memorable victories over Mexico, but there's a sense that this group has much more to offer. Will the team's full potential be unlocked at Qatar 2022?

They've been drawn into Group B and will play Wales, England and Iran in that order, and already that third clash is being spoken of as a potential make-or-break affair. Something else the USMNT's hopes could hinge on is the center-back dilemma. Berhalter has shown a reluctance to partner Tim Ream or Cameron Carter-Vickers with Zimmerman, despite the pair being the standout candidates.

He may be the reigning MLS young player of the year, but there are also question marks over first-choice striker Jesus Ferreira, and the decision to leave out fan-favorite Ricardo Pepi hasn't gone down well.

With every game of World Cup 2022 broadcast on Fox or FS1 in the US, you don't need an expensive cable subscription in order to tune in.

World Cup 2022 channels in the US

If you want to watch every single game of World Cup 2022, you'll need access to both Fox and FS1.

Coverage of the World Cup group stage and the round of 16 is split between the two channels, but Fox will be showing every game from the quarter-finals onwards.

Watching World Cup 2022 without cable

If you don't have either of those channels on cable, you should consider signing up to a TV streaming service for World Cup 2022, as there are several excellent options that will give you access to Fox and FS1 over November and December.

We've broken down the best ones just below – including details of free trials and introductory offers.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV | from $69.99 per month | 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a more comprehensive cable replacement service that offers 138 channels on its $69.99 per month Pro package, including Fox and FS1 for the World Cup. It also includes 1,000 hours of DVR storage and lets you stream on up to 12 different screens at once, though some restrictions apply. As such, Fubo is significantly more expensive than Sling, but it also offers a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) that lets you try before you buy. It also brings the possibility of 4K HDR World Cup coverage which is not possible through Sling.

(opens in new tab) Hulu + Live TV | from $69.99 a month

(opens in new tab)Hulu + Live TV is a slightly slimmer cord-cutting service that offers more than 75 channels, including Fox and FS1 for full World Cup 2022 coverage. Prices start at $69.99 per month, the same amount as Fubo TV, because you also get Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) bundled with the service. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and lets you stream on up to two screens simultaneously, while a range of addons can net you the likes of HBO Max and Cinemax for a bargain price.