The Game Awards 2022: how to watch and what to expect from the last big show of the year

If you want to know how to watch The Game Awards 2022, the last big gaming show of the year, then we have you covered. The show should bring long-awaited updates on big titles, game reveals, and a whole host of trailers and announcements.

Some awards happen, too, but let's face it, we're here for the trailers more than the prizes.

We're expecting to see game announcements for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, so everyone is invited. After all, with all of the year's major releases behind us, we have to look forward to the upcoming games in 2023.

Here's when and how to watch the show.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2022 takes place on December 8 at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT (or December 9 12.30am GMT / 12.30pm AEDT).

While The Game Awards is an in-person event hosted in LA, as with previous years, the entire show is live-streamed, too. Which means we can follow along with the announcements from the comfort of our own homes. Or, in my case, from the cold unheated attic where I work.

The Game Awards will stream on all major digital, social, and gaming platforms worldwide. So you can catch it on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), TikTok (opens in new tab), and Twitter (opens in new tab).

Understandably, if you can't be bothered with all that faff, you can also watch it all here. We've embedded the stream for your viewing pleasure above.

The Game Awards 2022: what to expect

While the biggest announcements are likely still to come, some games have been confirmed to be making appearances tonight at The Game Awards.

The biggest we know of so far is a gameplay reveal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Though I'm also looking forward to the update on EA's monster-hunting game, Wild Hearts and the Baldur's Gate 3 reveal that RPG developer Larian has been teasing.

It also looks like Sony has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date, which may have been planned to be revealed at the show.

We also know that will be news on Tekken 8, a new game from publisher 505 Games, a presentation from Final Fantasy 16's producer, and a big update from the makers of Among Us.

There are many games we've not heard from in a while, too, that could well be getting updates at the show. The biggest games we're waiting with confirmed early 2023 release dates are Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Hogwarts Legacy. I'd be surprised if we don't see at least a trailer for the latter.

We may also see updates on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. This isn't based on rumors or teases from the developers, simply from the long gap since there was anything official said on the projects.

In terms of pie-in-the-sky hopes, well, the big fours come to mind: The Witcher 4, Metroid Prime 4, and Fable 4. But, again, I think it is extremely unlikely. Simply as CD Projekt RED, Nintendo, and Microsoft all have a lot of other projects due out before those big hitters land.

We'll be covering the event live and rounding it up in afterward so if you can't catch the show itself, check back here for all the biggest stories.