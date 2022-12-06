Accidental Steam listing leaks Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date

Audio player loading…

Over three years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to PC and consoles in 2019, Star Wars fans and gamers alike are eagerly anticipating the game’s sequel due in 2023.

Initially confirmed as being in mid-production during the Star Wars Celebration in May, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now preparing to make an appearance at the 2022 Game Awards (opens in new tab). In a tweet on Monday, publishers EA announced plans to debut a first look at the sequel’s gameplay during Friday’s event in exciting news for fans eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2019’s Fallen Order.

And only a short time later, a leaked listing on Steam emerged to suggest we could end up seeing the latest Jedi adventure much sooner than expected – with the accidental listing seemingly confirming a March release date.

(Image credit: Twitter: @Wario64)

Pre-order details and a synopsis also leaked with the listing, teasing new Force abilities, new planets and larger areas to explore.

The as-yet unconfirmed synopsis further offered an ominous warning about a threat of “Dark Times closing in”, potentially putting protagonist Cal Kestis on a collision course with more powerful Sith and a possible appearance of the Emperor himself in the sequel.

(Image credit: Twitter: @Wario64)

Naturally since the accidental listing was noticed, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s landing page on Steam has had all incriminating details wiped, suggesting Survivor’s release date as simply “coming soon”.

Star Wars fans were pleasantly surprised by the release of 2019’s Fallen Order, with developers Respawn Entertainment finding a winning formula combining elements of Soulsborne, Metroidvania and RPG-style gameplay. Set within the familiar Star Wars universe but offering wholly new sights, sounds and experiences for Jedi fans to sink their teeth into, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ultimately laid the perfect groundwork for an exciting new series that fans hope will continue strongly with the upcoming Jedi: Survivor.

And if the leak of Jedi: Survivor’s reported release date does turn out to be accurate, fans won’t have to wait too long to see if the sequel meets their expectations.

Sadly, the new entry has already been confirmed as a next-gen only title, meaning that gamers still relying on a PS4 or Xbox One will have to pull the trigger on an upgrade before its release date to get their hands on it.