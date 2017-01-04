How to create a Windows 10 recovery disk

Windows 10 has been out for a while now, and it's even got a large Anniversary Update that brings many new features to the new operating system.

While many people have upgraded to Windows 10 without any issues, what happens if you trash your system and want to reinstall?

You need to have some media or you'll end up going back to your copy of Windows 7 or 8 and upgrading again. And of course that route won't be open after the first year. So, how do you go about creating some recovery media?

That's exactly what we're going to show you in the following guide.