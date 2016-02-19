How to use the iOS 9 Clock app

The Clock app in iOS 9 is capable of doing much more than just telling you the time – after all, you can see that at the top of the screen in most places in iOS.

The app also has stopwatch and timer functions, but it's the alarm clock feature we're going to talk about. Like an old-school alarm clock, the app can wake you with a blaring klaxon, yet it also lets you wake to far more soothing sounds if you prefer to start the day with a little less of a fright.

New tones can be bought from the iTunes Store (which you can then use as sounds for other iPad features, such as FaceTime), or you can use any of the songs you've downloaded to the Music app, or synced from iTunes on your computer.

However, songs will play from their beginning; to choose a specific segment of a song, import it into GarageBand to trim and export the range you want to hear. When an alarm sounds, you can get nine extra minutes of rest by tapping the screen or using the iPad's physical volume controls to snooze it. And you can use Siri to check, set and even delete alarms.

1. World Clock

This shows the time, temperature and weather conditions at major cities of your choice. Tap one of the slots marked with a + at the top of the screen, then type into the search bar or scroll through the list to find the location you want to see on the map.

When all of the visible slots are filled, swipe leftwards on their row to bring another six into view.

2. Stopwatch

This will be indispensible if you are responsible for a sports team or are helping out a friend with their training. Tap Start to begin counting, and then tap Lap at the appropriate time to record each circuit to the log (the stopwatch will keep counting), or tap Stop when you're finished.

Sadly, the Clock app provides no way to export your lap times; you can take a screenshot by holding the Home button and quickly pressing the sleep/wake button.

The screen will flash to confirm, and the screenshot will be added to the Photos app. However, if you're doing serious training, you should investigate the Health & Fitness category in the App Store.

3. Timer

Dial in how long you want the app to count down, in hours and minutes, and tell it what sound you want it to play at the end. Like the Alarm feature, you can ask Siri to set a timer; the "Hey Siri" shortcut (Settings > General > Siri) is particularly useful if your hands are busy in the kitchen.

4. Alarm

Tap this to see your alarms on a week-long view, similar to how events can be shown in the Calendar app. Each alarm shows its label, but if several occur in a short space of time, you'll only see the label of the latest one in that group; the earlier alarms around that time will be reduced to tall, thin bars.

You can't just tap on the view to set an alarm, but you can tap and drag existing alarms up or down to adjust their time – they'll snap to zero, 15, 30 or 45 minutes past the hour, unless you first drag your finger left or right off the alarm – after which dragging vertically moves the alarm in five-minute intervals.