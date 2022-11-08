Liverpool vs Derby live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup online from anywhere

They may be separated by 42 places and an entire division but Liverpool's form has been so patchy this season that Derby County will feel that they may just be able to nick something as the two sides meet at Anfield on Wednesday. This is the Reds' first taste of Carabao Cup action this season, while the Rams have already had to come through two rounds. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Derby live stream from wherever you are.

Liverpool vs Derby live stream Date: Wednesday, November 9 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Live stream: ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) (US) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) | Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

William Osula bagged a lovely brace at the weekend but Derby were held to a draw by National League side Torquay, and Paul Warne will be hoping his men can do something similar against Liverpool. They've now drawn three of their last four games, and they need James Collins and David McGoldrick to start firing on a more consistent basis.

It could be a big night for Lewis Dobbin, who's on loan from Liverpool's local rivals Everton, while Conor Hourihane, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and the aforementioned Osula certainly have the ability to hurt anyone on their day.

Liverpool's last four league games have seen them beat Man City, lose to Nottingham Forest and Leeds, and beat Tottenham, so trying to gauge which version of Jurgen Klopp's team will turn up is a fool's errand. They're massive favorites, but in a straight knockout tie you never know what could happen.

This is only their second meeting in a cup competition since the 1970s. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Derby live stream and watch the Carabao Cup online from anywhere for this near historic occasion, then.

A festival of footy is on the way! How to watch a World Cup 2022 live stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Derby: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Derby live stream on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. The streaming service is the place to watch every Carabao Cup game this season. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Derby from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Derby in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Derby from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Liverpool vs Derby live stream: how to watch online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Liverpool vs Derby in Canada, along with ever game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Something more Canadian: how to watch an NHL live stream (opens in new tab)

Can you watch a Liverpool vs Derby live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but you can't watch Liverpool vs Derby live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Kayo Sports. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Liverpool vs Derby in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia, with Liverpool vs Derby set to kick-off at 7am AEDT early on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support, which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Liverpool vs Derby: live stream in New Zealand