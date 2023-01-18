IND vs NZ live stream: how to watch 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

IND vs NZ live stream information

IND vs NZ live stream: match preview

Fresh from a convincing series win, Rohit Sharma's India will be hoping for more of the same as they take on New Zealand in this first of three ODIs against the Black Caps today. The series kicks off in Hyderabad, with the hosts looking to extend an impressive home turf record which has seen them claim 22 wins in their last 25 bilateral series in India.

An already daunting task for stand-in skipper Tom Latham and his tourists has become even more difficult with spinner Ish Sodhi having been ruled out of this 1st ODI with a niggle.

With captain Kane Williamson and Tim Southee both rested and seamer Trent Boult opting out, its a light looking Kiwis lineup that may struggle against a side in top form.

Virat Kohli in particular looks in formidable shape for the hosts coming into this clash, and will certainly have the bit between his teeth as he goes in search of beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries in the format.

1st ODI : Jan 18 一 Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT

: Jan 18 一 Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT 2nd ODI : Jan 21 一 International Stadium, Raipur, 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT

: Jan 21 一 International Stadium, Raipur, 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT 3rd ODI: Jan 24 一 Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 1.30pm IST / 8am GMT

IND vs NZ live stream: How to watch 1st ODI in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is showing the India vs New Zealand ODI series in full. If you don't have cable TV, then Sling TV is a very good option. Sling's Desi Special offer brings access to IND vs NZ and all the cricket on Willow TV for $10 per month. There's no need for a full Sling TV subscription. Better still, Sling's current cricket deal (opens in new tab) cuts your first month down to $7. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time. You'll struggle to find a better or cheaper way of watching all three IND vs NZ ODIs than that. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available too from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. India vs New Zealand is set to start at 3am ET / 12am PT. If you're a Sling subscriber away from home, remember that you can use a VPN to watch the cricket on Sling (opens in new tab) from abroad.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official India vs New Zealand broadcasting options for India, New Zealand, Australia and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream 1st ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) India cricket fans can watch the ODI series against New Zealand either via the Star Sports (opens in new tab) TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription (opens in new tab) from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 1.30pm IST on each day of the ODI series, starting Wednesday, January 18. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream India vs South Africa on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab) - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream 1st ODI in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch India vs New Zealand on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 9pm NZDT. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the cricket online using the country's Sky Go service. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Fox Sports 503 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 8am AEDT. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

Can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: live stream cricket in UK?

It's not good news for cricket fans in the UK looking to watch this intriguing ODI, with no broadcaster confirmed to show the series in the region.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.