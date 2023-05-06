How to watch WWE Backlash: live stream Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes from anywhere

Watch WWE Backlash live stream

WWE Backlash 2023 takes over the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan this weekend! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock ($4.99 a month). It's a BT Sport PPV in the UK, while Binge has a WWE Backlash live stream in Australia. Use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your usual stream from anywhere. Full WWE Backlash streaming and TV info below.

Watch WWE Backlash 2023: preview

Rather than unleashing The American Nightmare upon his foes, Cody Rhodes has been living it of late, and he may be wondering just how it is that he's ended up having to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023 without a title up for grabs. This wasn't how things were supposed to go down...

The duo were all set to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa together last month but The Beast Incarnate had plans of his own. Even discounting the betrayal element, the beating that Lesnar laid down on Rhodes was beyond anything he's ever experienced, and his pride and reputation are both on the line at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Fail to secure revenge and he'll be the laughing stock of WWE.

There are three belts on the line at Backlash, and one of the most intriguing showdowns involves Damage CTRL. Bianca Belair will go nose-to-nose with Iyo Sky in one of the night's headline events, but with Bayley and Dakota Kai also set to have their say in proceedings, there's good reason to suspect that a shake-up is afoot.

The three-way brawl between Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed will be pure chaos, while Zelina Vega and Bad Bunny will be hoping to do themselves proud in Puerto Rico. Read on for the full WWE Backlash 2023 card and wrestler list, and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2023: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Peacock is the exclusive place to watch WWE Backlash 2023 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. Peacock costs just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay $10 per month for ad-free coverage. Outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to access Peacock when travelling overseas (opens in new tab).

Watch WWE Backlash 2023 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Backlash 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WWE Backlash live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN for WWE Backlash 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock (opens in new tab) for the US.

How to watch Backlash 2023: live stream WWE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch Backlash 2023 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Backlash, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Travelling abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Backlash coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Backlash 2023: live stream WWE in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is showing WWE Backlash 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch a WWE Backlash 2023 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) As of 2023, Binge (opens in new tab) is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch Backlash 2023 on the streaming service from 10am AEST on Sunday morning. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Japan: how to watch a WWE Backlash 2023 live stream

(opens in new tab) In Japan, you can watch WWE Backlash 2023 from 9am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2023 in India

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in India can watch Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

