How to brush up on your Valyrian from House of the Dragon with these apps

Rytsas. Or hello as it's known in High Valyrian. If you're just about to get into Game of Thrones, you may start to hear plenty of the language used in the show.

However, with the new prequel series, House of Dragons well underway, you may want to brush up on the language once more, but you might not know where to start.

With this in mind, here are a couple of apps available on iOS and Android that can help you tell your Zaldrīzes from your Daria's to be fluent in High Valyrian on your iPhone or Android device.

Duolingo

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Duolingo and its bird have become a TikTok sensation, but it's when you use the app that you start to see how well it's been designed to help in making learning a language fun.

Available as a free download on iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab), but with a 'Super' subscription for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$5.99 a month or $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$67.99 a year that enables unlimited tries and no ads.

While you can choose from a variety of languages such as Greek, Spanish and more, Valyrian is the showcase here, with the ability to hear how words are pronounced, and you can share your progress with friends and family.

The levels can progress to a point where you could almost command dragons across the land of Westeros, which is one of the five new skills that's recently appeared in the app.

Flamingo

(Image credit: TechRadar)

While Flamingo Valyrian is basic in its design, it gets the job done in helping you to learn the language in quick succession. Available both as a free download (opens in new tab) and ad-free versions for $3.99 / £2.99 / AU$3.59 (opens in new tab), straight away you're brought to a voice and a choice of three words that you can guess.

Points are collected as you play and progress through the rounds, and that's all the app brings. You can also use it on iPad and macOS if you wish, but the design may look strange on these devices, as the app isn't made for them.

Regardless, it's a simple, straightforward app that can help you quickly brush up on some Valyrian terms.