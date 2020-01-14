How to replace your faulty iPhone XS or iPhone XR Smart Battery case

Do you have a Smart Battery case for your iPhone? If so, and you're finding it has problems charging, you may be eligible to claim a free replacement directly from Apple.

The company started up a scheme in January 2020 to replace faulty devices after it discovered some models of its phone cases weren't working properly.

These models are the official Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. There's currently no scheme for older devices than the 2018 line of iPhones, or newer devices such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There are two potential issues that Apple has found. One is that the case itself isn't charging up properly, and the other is that the case isn't charging the phone it's connected to.

If yours hasn't been working as it should, then it's worth following the guide below to see if you have a device that's eligible for a replacement.

How to replace your faulty Smart Battery Case

First up, this scheme is only for devices specifically designed for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR.

It relates to all colors of the case (that's black, white and pink) and the cases have to have been manufactured between January 2019 and October that same year. That said, we're not sure how you'd find out when your device was manufactured.

Apple says it will replace any device that "will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power", or that "does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently".

It's important to note that there's no clear safety issue with these cases. If you think you have one of the dud units, you need to take it to an Apple Store or an officially authorized Apple repair shop.

You've got two years to get around to doing this from the date of sale, though presumably you'll want a working battery case sooner rather than later.

If Apple finds that you do have a defective Smart Battery Case, it'll swap it for one that works free of charge. It promises to dispose of the dud devices in an environmentally friendly way too.