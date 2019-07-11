How to play Google's free hidden Wimbledon game

Google is known to hide secret games in its various apps and software, like when it hid Snake in Google Maps for April Fools Day, and the tech giant has done the same again by hiding a tennis game in Google Search, to tie in to Wimbledon.

It's quite a simple game, and you just have to move your character left or right to intercept the tennis ball, but it's cute and fun – and it's hidden in Google Search, so you can pretend to be doing something productive instead of trying to beat TechRadar's current high score of 19.

So without further ado, here's our guide on how to play Google's hidden Wimbledon tennis game on your computer. If it gets you in the mood, we've got a list of the best Tennis games on phones for more complex tennis experiences, and a guide on how to watch Wimbledon too.

How to play Google's hidden Wimbledon game

The first thing you'll need to do is open Google Search. You can find it at www.google.com, it's a fairly well-known website, and you may have heard of it.

Into the search bar type 'Wimbledon scores' – now, it may look like you're just getting all the spoilers on those matches you were waiting to watch, but the game is hidden away here.

In the dark purple bar, that lists options like 'Men's Singles' and 'Women's Singles', click and hold, then drag your mouse along to the left, to reveal a yellow tennis ball icon at the far right. You'll need to click on that.

Now, instead of tennis scores, you'll get Google's tennis game. Click on the orange and white start button to get the game going.

How to do well at Google's Wimbledon game

We're not exactly huge experts here at TechRadar, as the highest score we got is 19 (and some members of the team only reached a measly seven), but we've got some tips that may help.

The game doesn't play like traditional tennis, so you can't hit the ball out or anything, so you just have to move your character into the ball's path to rebound it as many times as you can.

Firstly, you don't have to press the arrows repeatedly to move, and it can be easier to press and hold the directional arrows.

Secondly, the game doesn't seem to abide by physics – the opponent won't necessarily reflect the ball at the same angle you hit it to them. Expect the ball to bounce back at some random angles!

Finally, the game speeds up as you get more points, so by the time your score is 10 or more, it'll be quite a frantic match. You might not notice this at first, but it's worth remembering as the game goes on. Good luck!