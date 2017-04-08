Google’s first smart speaker, the Google Home, has finally launched in the UK, five months after its US debut, and whether you've just bought a Home home or have had one for a while, and are looking to teach it some new tricks, we're here to help you get to grips with the search giant’s answer to Amazon’s brilliant Alexa-equipped Echo.

Playing host to the Google Assistant, the Google Home is a smart speaker that’s as easy on the eye as it is effortlessly simple to use.

Yes, you can use Google Home to check the weather, settle your latest pub debate, set alarms, and play music, but it’s about so much more than that. Move beyond the basics, and the Google Home hides a mass of innovative features and functions just waiting to be explored.

“Like what?’ we hear you say with tech-loving anticipation. Well, there’s all this lot for a start – a selection of Google Home tips and tricks that will have you unearthing your latest gadget’s hidden secrets in no time.