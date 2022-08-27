Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

Wounded after their demoralising defeat a fortnight ago, Australia need to bounce back as they face South Africa in Adelaide today in what looks set to be an absorbing 2022 Rugby Championship clash. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream from anywhere in the world - including for FREE in Australia.

The Wallabies' limp display in their 48-17 loss to Argentina came as something of a shock following their 26-41 win over the Pumas earlier in the month, but a win here could see the hosts head back to the top of the Championship table.

They now come up against a South Africa side that find themselves one point behind them after two games, with the Springboks having beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela before losing to them in their second meeting at Ellis Park Stadium.

The Aussies have made six changes for the visit of the Springboks, with Noah Lolesio starting at fly-half in place of James O'Connor, while Reece Hodge has been given the nod at full-back. Faf de Klerk meanwhile comes in to start at scrum-half for the Springboks, while Warrick Gelant is set to start on the wing. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Australia vs South Africa live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie rugby fans can watch the Wallabies vs South Africa game without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and, more specifically, 9Gem. Coverage starts at 3pm AEST, ahead of an 3.30pm kick-off. You can also fire up an Australia vs South Africa live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. 9Gem is showing all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship games, which means they're all completely FREE to watch. However, die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Australia vs South Africa live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Australia vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now site or app (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Springboks: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch the Australia vs Springboks game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 7.30am SAST on Sunday morning, with the build-up starting at 6.30am. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in from anywhere.

Watch Australia vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Australia vs South Africa game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 5.30pm NZST on Sunday night. Coverage starts at 5pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, live coverage of the Australia vs South Africa game comes courtesy of Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. The game starts at 6.30am BST on Saturday morning, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena bang on kick-off. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights to show the Australia vs South Africa game in the US. Kick-off isn't at the most convenient of times Stateside, with the Wallabies vs Springboks set to start at 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada