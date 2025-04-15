Henry's new supersized, heavy duty vacuums make standard stick vacs look like children's toys

The classic of the UK vacuum cleaner market, the Henry canister vacuum, has two new big brothers. And 'big' is the operative word here, because the Henry Home XL and XL Xtra are cleaning beasts, each offering a massive 15L dust capacity (for context, a standard Henry holds 6L, and most stick vacuums hold under 1L).

If you're wanting something nimble and lightweight, this is not going to be the best vacuum cleaner for you. The Henry XL models are built for big cleanups and heavy-duty tasks (such as DIY waste) that would see a regular stick vacuum run screaming in terror.

(Image credit: Henry)

These actually aren't the only supersized Henrys on the market, but where the new additions really stand out is with their detail tools. The Henry Home XL has a massive range, designed to tackle any cleaning task. There's a floorhead especially for carpet (the Airobrush), one for any kind of hard floor, and a Combi Floor tool that can do a range of floor types. There's also a mini floorhead for upholstery and stairs (AiroBrush 140).

Beyond the floorheads, you'll get a long, bendy Crevice tool for narrow gaps like down the back of radiators, a Multi Angle tool that can bend to tackle awkward areas like shelves and bannisters, and a generous 1.5m extension hose for spots so you don't need to lug the canister part up the stairs or into the back seat of the car. (The XL Extra has a wide range of tools, but lacks those last two.)

Bigger, better, bagged?

These vacuums won't be for everyone, but they definitely have an important place in the wider market. While today's best cordless stick vacuums deliver impressive maneuverability and freedom, they have their drawbacks. Cordless vacuums tend to be less robust and have a far shorter lifespan than corded vacuums.

Having a dust bag might also seem old fashioned, but there are big benefits there too. In a battle of bagged vs bagless vacuums, the former tends to be better for big cleaning tasks thanks to larger dust capacity (certainly the case with the new Henrys). They're the superior choice for allergy-sufferers too, because it's far harder for the dust to escape back into the air during emptying.

Bagged vacuums can also sometimes cope with fine debris like the fireplace ash or plaster dust, whereas with bagless vacuums, it can easily get into the motor and cause the whole thing to go kaput. The Henry Home XL and XL Xtra are both specifically built to handle DIY waste.

The Henry Home XL costs £199.99 and is available to buy exclusively from Henry. The XL Xtra costs £189.99 and can also be purchased direct from Henry, but it's not an exclusive so presumably it'll pop up on some third party retailers before long.