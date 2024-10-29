Philips Hue bulbs crash to record-low prices in pre-Black Friday sale at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of heaps of Philips Hue bulbs and accessories, with prices that beat any Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday deals we've seen before.

If you're thinking of diving into Philips Hue lights for the first time, you can grab a Philips Hue starter kit for just $158. The kit contains four screw-fitting A19 bulbs (perfect for most ceiling lights) and the Hue Bridge that links them all to your home Wi-Fi network. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it, with a huge 27% off the list price.

The Hue Bridge alone is also down to a record-low price of $39.97. It's a great option if you want to pick and mix bulbs and lamps for your lighting setup – and you can add non-Hue lights with the Philips Hue Smart Plug, which is now down to $27.44.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit: was $199.99 now $158 at Amazon This starter set has hit a record-low price at Amazon, and Black Friday is still a month away. It includes four screw-in A19 bulbs, plus the Hub that links them all together and connects them to your router, allowing you to control them all remotely. It's a super-affordable way to kick off your smart lighting setup.

Philips Hue Bridge: was $59.99 now $39.97 at Amazon The Hue Bridge is the heart of your smart lighting setup, connecting your bulbs and lamps to your Wi-Fi network and each other – and it's down to a record-low price with this pre-Black Friday deal

Philips Hue Smart Plug: was $34.99 now $27.44 at Amazon This smart plug lets you add non-Hue lights to your smart lighting setup, so you can control your favorite lamp even if it won't take a Hue bulb. It's 22% off right now, and a great addition to your lighting system.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip: was $269.99 now $184.90 at Amazon Fit this 65in light strip around your TV, link it to a Philips Hue Play Sync Box, and enjoy a more immersive experience as the lights shift color dynamically to match what's on the screen – whether you're watching a TV show or movie, or gaming. With a 32% discount ahead of Black Friday, this is a steal.

The Philips Hue system includes some of the best smart lights you can buy, and at these prices they're even easier to recommend.