You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited

If you have a Hatch Restore sunrise clock and a Hatch+ subscription, you can now start your day with The Office theme song

Hatch and Peacock collaborated on a new sound and two light effects

You can get ready for bed with the Dunder Mifflin White Paper Light

We’ve seen all sorts of collaborations celebrating The Office (US) – aka one of the most timeless and iconic sitcoms to ever broadcast or stream – but this one might be the most out of left field, in the best way possible.

Sure, we've seen collaborations before: Mattel dropped an incredible Polly Pocket that lets you carry the TV show's office set, including the conference room, in a mug with countless characters inside, and Lego will let you build the actual office from The Office. But now, you can both wake up to the classic theme song, and even be greeted with light that emulates a Dunder Mifflin sheet of paper.

How? Well, all you’ll need is a Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock and you’re then ready for Bears, Beets, and Battlestar Galactica at any time. Thanks to a new partnership between Hatch and Peacock – one of the best streaming services around and home to every episode of The Office in the United States – you can enjoy the TV show’s theme song as an alarm sound or bedtime tune, as well as two light effects.

(Image credit: NBC)

Like any other sunrise alarm clock, the Hatch Restore – now in its third generation – aims to help you get to bed easier and wake up more smoothly with scenes. The latter combines audio – either a cozy tune to help encourage a window or a peaceful set of tones to wake up – and lighting, mimicking a sunrise or sunset.

This collaboration with The Office goes beyond the expected, though – waking up or settling down to the jungle is pretty fun and about where we would have expected this collaboration to start and finish.

However, the design team at Hatch also created lighting effects to help you start or end your day. In the morning, the new wakeup cue plays the theme song along with a “Scranton Commute Sunrise Light,” and for bedtime, you’ll hear the jingle as well as a “Dunder Mifflin White Paper Light.”

Whether or not you are superstitious – or if you’re just a little stitious – you won’t want to wait to give these The Office themed songs and lighting effects ago, as they are only here for a limited time. Available via the Hatch+ subscription in the United States or Canada, you can access The Office themed content, which will only be available for a month.

Hatch+ is available at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and gives you access to a ton of sleep content, including podcasts, soundscapes, and various lights.

(Image credit: Hatch)

While it’s only here for a limited time, this Hatch x The Office collab might feel like Pretzel Day for some, and who knows, waking up with the theme song and a Scranton sunrise might just let you start your day off a little better.

The Hatch Restore 3 – the latest generation sunrise alarm clock from the brand – is up for order at $169.99 in Putty, Greige, or Coacoa , and you get a free trial for Hatch+. Considering the previous generation has been discounted for previous Amazon shopping holidays, we’d keep an eye on it and see if it drops to a better price for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.