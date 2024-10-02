I've been a tech journalist for 15 years, and these are the early Prime Day deals I'm buying to make my home smarter

I'm on a mission to make my home smarter, and the October Amazon Prime Day event (running from October 8-9) is giving me the perfect opportunity to do exactly that without blowing my entire budget. If you're thinking the same thing, there's no need to wait - Amazon has already knocked hundreds of dollars off some amazing smart tech to help you get your home in order.

For me, the biggest highlight is the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q011, which is down to just $139.99 right now - a price cut of over $100, and the cheapest it's ever been. I've wanted a robot vacuum for ages due to my black laminate floors that show every speck of dust, but it's been hard to justify the price - until now.

I'm also very pleased to see some great deals on some of the best home security cameras, including the Blink Mini 2, which is now half-price at $19.99 and can be used freestanding so I don't have to drill into my walls, and the Blink Outdoor 4, which is available in a pack of three for only $99.99. That's less than half price and means I can cover my whole outdoor space with no wires and no fuss.

Below, you'll find everything on my shopping list ahead of Prime Day. Sadly none of the best smart lights are on offer yet, but I've got my fingers crossed for some cheap Philips Hue bulbs on October 8.

Today's best early Prime Day smart home deals

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q011: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

This is the deal I've been searching for - a robot vacuum from the experts at iRobot, down to its lowest-ever price. I'm so tired of having to vacuum my black flooring every single day - this is going to save me a whole lot of hassle. It doesn't have a mopping function, but for less than $150, I'm not complaining.

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

With this tough little security camera, I'll be able to watch happenings at home with live footage on my phone. It's back to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's early Prime Day sale, so I'm very tempted to grab a couple - one for the hall and one for the living room. I've not yet decided whether to commit to a Blink subscription, but there's a 30-day free trial available, so I don't have to make up my mind yet.

Blink Outdoor 4: at Amazon US Blink Outdoor 4: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

I've got the inside of my home covered, and these compact wireless cameras can handle the outside. I've snagged three of them for just $99, saving over 60%. When we reviewed the original Blink Outdoor on TechRadar, we were very impressed by its battery life and tough build, and the latest version is even better thanks to its infrared night vision.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This is the best battery-operated video doorbell we've ever tested (check out our full guide to the best video doorbells for more details), and it's back down to its lowest-ever price right now. It's particularly good for letting you know when a package has been delivered, which will be handy when those Prime Day deliveries start arriving (hopefully including some smart lights).

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

An extra smart speaker will be really handy for controlling all my new devices with voice commands, and the 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is just the ticket. During our tests, we found it particularly responsive to spoken instructions, and its audio quality isn't bad either. At $22.99, it's a no-brainer.

If you can't find the tech you're looking for here, don't worry - there are lots more price cuts on the way, and our team of experts will be rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals so you don't have to go hunting for them.