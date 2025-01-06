This new robot vacuum-and-mop is so eagle-eyed it can even spy clear liquid spillages

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra is the first robovac to detect clear liquids

It uses AI to detect subtle changes in floor texture

It responds by lifting the vacuum roller and mopping the spillage

Eureka has unveiled the J15 Max Ultra, the first robot vacuum and mop that's able to detect and respond to transparent liquids on your floor.

It boasts an updated version of Eureka's 'IntelliView AI' technology, which made its debut in the J15 Pro Ultra. This feature meant that when met with a wet spillage, the bot would rotate, lift its roller brush to stop that part getting wet, and prioritize mop cleaning to get the spillage dealt with. The only problem was that ambient light meant transparent liquids could confuse the robot's vision sensors, but not so with the updated version of the technology.

IntelliView AI 2.0 uses an infrared vision system and an FHD vision sensor to create two types of views simultaneously, in real time. It uses these to create a hi-definition image of objects and their surface structures, which aren't as affected by lighting variations. The bot then uses AI algorithms to identify subtle differences in surface texture reflections and texture, which alert it to liquid on the floor – even if that liquid is clear.

(Image credit: Future) We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

The Eureka J15 Max is one of a number of innovative new robot vacuums to be unveiled at CES 2025 – others include the Roborock Saros Z70 with its extending mechanical pincer arm, and the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, which can lift itself up on stilts.

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra might not have any extra limbs, but it still looks pretty impressive. Other innovations include a side brush and mop, both of which can automatically extend out beyond the sides of the bot when they sense it's close to the edge of a room. 'ScrubExtend' featured on the J15 Pro Ultra, but 'SweepExtend' is new with the J15 Max.

Similar features crop up a few times amongst the best robot vacuums on the market, and are always a welcome addition because they mean the bot can offer a more complete clean, rather than leaving you with dusty or dirty borders.

(Image credit: Eureka)

Like many leading robot vacuum brands, Eureka has worked on improving the J15 Max Ultra's ability to navigate high thresholds. It can apparently navigate standard thresholds of up to 1.18 inches / 3cm as well as being able to 'handle' double-layer thresholds up to 1.57 inches / 4cm (we're unclear as to how the approach is different for standard versus double-layer thresholds).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the J15 Pro Ultra boasts 22,000 Pa of suction, which prior to CES 2025 would have been considered absolutely ridiculous (most of the range-topping bots currently on the market can manage around half that). However, it's the same suction power as Roborock's newest flagships, so maybe it's going to be the new norm for premium bots.

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra is scheduled to go on sale in June. Eureka says it'll eventually be available "globally", but it's coming to the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain first.