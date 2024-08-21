I'm shattered, but this robo vac deal might just save my house from a dust bunny invasion

Whether you work from home or you’re at the office all day, the last thing most of us want to do at the end of the working week is spend time sweeping and mopping floors. That’s where this helpful little hero comes to the rescue, and just in time, as right now you can get the Eufy X10 Pro Omni at Amazon for £679 (was £799).

This deal means that there’s a tidy £120 to be saved on this self-emptying sanity saviour. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen the X10 Pro Omni on offer for, so it’s worth taking advantage of this offer for the chance to get this well-rated robot vac for lower price.

Today's best Eufy X10 Pro Omni deal

Eufy X10 Pro Omni: was £799 now £679 at Amazon

Our reviewer called this helpful household hero a top-notch vacuum cleaner and mop thanks to its excellent performance and intuitive app. Add in this generous 15% discount and it's a wonder they've not been swept off the shelves yet.

Our reviewer was impressed with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni when he reviewed it, praising this vac and mop combo for its intuitive app and great cleaning performance. Its minor downsides are that its base station is on the large side, and it can sometimes struggle with higher doorway thresholds, but overall its performance impressed, gaining it four stars out of five in our review.

If you’d like to check out some other options, we’ve swept together the cheapest robot vacuum deals available right now, and we’ve also made a list of the best robovacs to suit different budgets and requirements, so there’s plenty of inspiration to be found if you fancy something a little different.