Hurry! This massive Dyson Airwrap discount means stocks won’t last long

If you’re after a rare Dyson Airwrap deal then you need to act fast as they’re discounted to what could well be their best price yet – and the offer comes directly from Dyson itself.

Last November, the Airwrap was going for a little over AU$700 for the Complete package, available directly from Dyson and some other major retailers, and it was AU$250 off in June this year. This Black Friday offer beats them both, making it the best discount we've seen from Dyson to date.

That is a pretty decent saving and we suspect it's going to prove really popular. So you'd better hurry if you really want to get your hands on an Airwrap – treat yourself or a loved this Christmas with gorgeous tresses.

Want to find out more about these discounted gadgets? In our three-and-a-half-star Dyson Airwrap review we complimented the innovative beauty product, but we found that it was very expensive for what you get (that's not so much of a problem thanks to this Black Friday deal).

Designed with the same precision care that's so typical to Dyson, the Airwrap was made to get gorgeous styles at home really quickly. While it can handle straight or wavy hair, it's not best suited for very curly or tightly coiled Type 4 hair.

Despite being called the Complete package, the Dyson Airwrap doesn't ship with a curl-defining diffuser like some other multistylers do – like the Shark FlexStyle for example.

The main reason behind this exclusion is that the Airwrap has been designed to actually add curls or waves to straight or slightly wavy hair. It's not best as straightening out tightly curled hair.

If you think it will suit your hair type, then styling your tresses into luxurious looks will be easy and done without using excessive heat. So not only will it minimise heat damage, you can say goodbye to dryness and frizz.

In place of extreme heat, the Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect (Formula 1 fans will be familiar with this terminology). This attracts hair towards the barrel and can wrap it around to create curls.

Alternatively, it can propel air along the hair strands – in the same way a hair dryer is used when blow drying – to create a sleek, smooth style, and can make styling your hair far easier.

As you can see from the offer listed above, there are three types of Airwraps to choose from, each suited to a specific length of hair, so choose your model carefully.