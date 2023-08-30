Hurry! Dyson's Airwrap, Supersonic and more are up to 30% off at Myer

Dyson’s suite of hair care and styling tools are among the best you can buy, and they often come with price tags to match. But right now at Myer you can save up to 30% on the complete range, including the Airwrap multi-styler , Supersonic hair dryer and the Corrale hair straightener .

All three are available in a range of colours, making this the perfect time to get the complete matching set for less. In fact, we’ve calculated you can save AU$550 when buying all three, for a total of AU$1,747 (down from AU$2,297). That’s a considerable saving on Dyson devices that are rarely discounted.

Myer says these discounts are valid until September 28, 2023, but given the popularity of Dyson's tools – coupled with these significant savings – we don't expect stocks to last forever. So you should get a wriggle on and treat yourself (or a loved one) to an early Christmas prezzie.

Dyson Airwrap Complete | AU$949 AU$699 at Myer (save AU$250) The hair styler that can do it all, the Dyson Airwrap dries and styles your hair using innovative airflow, not unlike the airflow process that makes Formula 1 cars go fast. Not only does this result in more effective drying and styling, but it also prevents heat damage, dryness and frizz for your hair. What’s more, this is the Complete version, meaning it comes with a multitude of attachments, giving you the option of styling your hair in a number of ways.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$649 AU$499 at Myer (save AU$150) We said the Dyson Supersonic was the “best hair dryer on the market” when we reviewed it, and we stand our ground on that opinion today. Our only niggle? The launch price. So, now that launch price has been reduced by AU$150, it makes it even easier to recommend. Still an investment, yes, but if you’re someone who dries their hair multiple times a week, the Supersonic will minimise the amount of damage loaded upon it, and the time it takes to do each blowdry. As with the Airwrap, the discount here is on the complete set, which comes with a multitude of attachments to help you dry and style your hair in numerous ways. You'll wonder how you ever made do without it.

Dyson Corrale hair straightener | AU$699 AU$549 at Myer (save AU$150) We may think the Corrale isn’t the best designed hair straightener ever, but there’s no denying it's a top performer when put to the task. The – frankly genius – method with which the Corrale straightens hair is almost faultless. The heat plates flex during each glide over your hair, adding pressure when needed and reducing it when it isn’t. The result is perfectly straightened hair, without the worry of excessive heat damage, although we would recommend using a product to protect your tresses anyway.

The Dyson discounts at Myer don't end there either as the retail giant has slashed the prices of some vacuum cleaners too. Deals are only applied to some older Dyson models, as opposed to some of our favourite recent releases, but with low prices on the Cyclone V10, V8 Origin and V7 Advanced – all of which scored four stars or higher when we reviewed them – they're still great options to add to your home.

You can view all of Myer's Dyson deals by heading to the Myer website.