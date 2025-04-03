This excellent budget Ninja air fryer is down to £79 at Amazon
Ideal for small households and it works brilliantly
Ninja is the brand to seek out if you want guaranteed quality when buying an air fryer. However, you normally have to pay quite a lot for the privilege. Fortunately, that’s not the case today. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Air Fryer Pro for £79 (was £129.99) at Amazon, which is a fantastic price for a high-quality air fryer.
Previously, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro has rarely been discounted. At best, it dropped to around £100 last month but it’s never dipped to £79 before.
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro only has one basket, unlike pricier models that offer two. Still, it has some great features in a compact design, which means it lends itself well to a smaller household looking to cook only a couple of portions at a time.
Alternatively, this is a great entry-level model at an excellent price if you simply want to try out air frying for the first time without paying for a premium machine.
Today's best Ninja air fryer deal
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a great starter air fryer for an excellent record-low price. It has a single 4.7L basket, which provides room for a whole 1kg chicken or up to 500g of fries. Four cooking functions cover the essentials, including air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. A wide temperature range of up to 210C should suit all your needs. It’s easy to clean, too, thanks to its non-stick drawer and crisper basket.
Ninja makes some of the best air fryers around, and while there are better models, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a good starting point for anyone with less counter space.
I have a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer with more functions, but I mostly just use the air fry and roast options, which the Ninja Air Fryer Pro offers as standard. One large basket is sufficient for most tasks, too, so you can easily cook a good meal using it.
From experience, you’ll soon find yourself using your oven less as the air fryer cooks better. It’s one of those rare hyped up kitchen appliances that you’ll actually use all the time.
Talking of game changing improvements to your home, there are some good Dyson vacuum deals available today too. After all, it makes sense to make your life easier, right?
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
With the Kalorik Vivid Touch Touchscreen Air Fryer, I can tap my way to perfectly-done meals
Steam in the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL air fryer makes fantastic meals, but it's not without caveats