This excellent budget Ninja air fryer is down to £79 at Amazon

Ninja is the brand to seek out if you want guaranteed quality when buying an air fryer. However, you normally have to pay quite a lot for the privilege. Fortunately, that’s not the case today. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Air Fryer Pro for £79 (was £129.99) at Amazon, which is a fantastic price for a high-quality air fryer.

Previously, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro has rarely been discounted. At best, it dropped to around £100 last month but it’s never dipped to £79 before.

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro only has one basket, unlike pricier models that offer two. Still, it has some great features in a compact design, which means it lends itself well to a smaller household looking to cook only a couple of portions at a time.

Alternatively, this is a great entry-level model at an excellent price if you simply want to try out air frying for the first time without paying for a premium machine.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was £129.99 now £79 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a great starter air fryer for an excellent record-low price. It has a single 4.7L basket, which provides room for a whole 1kg chicken or up to 500g of fries. Four cooking functions cover the essentials, including air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. A wide temperature range of up to 210C should suit all your needs. It’s easy to clean, too, thanks to its non-stick drawer and crisper basket.

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers around, and while there are better models, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a good starting point for anyone with less counter space.

I have a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer with more functions, but I mostly just use the air fry and roast options, which the Ninja Air Fryer Pro offers as standard. One large basket is sufficient for most tasks, too, so you can easily cook a good meal using it.

From experience, you’ll soon find yourself using your oven less as the air fryer cooks better. It’s one of those rare hyped up kitchen appliances that you’ll actually use all the time.

