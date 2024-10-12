This Samsung deal is the cheapest way we've seen to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Prime Day wasn't the only super sale this week. Samsung has promoted several of its own limited-time deals that feature many of its latest gadgets at a discount. This includes an offer on one of its top-end smartwatches that lets you get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as $249.99 (was $649.99) when you trade in an old wearable.

The trade-in credit of up to $350 pushes this deal to the top tier, so if you have an old smartwatch, you could get hundreds of dollars of savings that aren't available anywhere else. For that reason, anyone with an existing smartwatch looking to upgrade should check what it's worth at the manufacturer.

You'll get the full $350 for handing over a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Apple Watch Ultra, but there's a decent $200 rebate for slightly older devices and a minimum of $100 for any seriously ageing tech.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now from $249.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Anyone looking to upgrade from their old Android smartwatch should look into this Galaxy Watch Ultra deal. On top of the modest $50 price cut, you can get up to $350 trade-in credit. The Galaxy Watch Ultra's titanium exterior with IP68 and ATM10 water resistance ratings make it one of the most durable models yet, enough that swimmers can wear it. It's hard to beat a $400 discount on this tough, feature-packed wearable.

We've put the smartwatch through its paces and called it "technically Samsung's best smartwatch yet" in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is bigger and tougher than past iterations with its titanium exterior, IP68 rating, and ATM10 water resistance, which lets you swim with it.

It also has a programmable "Quick" button similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's "Action" button that makes it easier to access frequently used features and apps. This, alongside the fact it excels at the basics, confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra as an obvious upgrade for the enthusiast.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is also featured in our best smartwatch list so it really is a top pick.