I ditched all my strength training plans for a $99 smartwatch – here's what happened

Features
By
published

On-wrist workouts aren't there just yet

Amazfit Active 2
(Image credit: Future)

After extensively testing the Amazfit Active 2, I'm happy to report that it's a five-star pick at just $99, and easily the best cheap smartwatch on the market right now.

One of its features deserves special attention, though, as it's something I've not really come across on even the best Apple Watches.

The Active 2 comes with an onboard Strength Training mode that, in theory, gives you everything you need to conquer a strength workout in your gym.

Not only can it auto-detect some 25 different exercises, but you can also use the Zepp app to generate plans before you head down to the gym, following them on your wrist.

So I ditched the best fitness app I know, Push, for the Amazfit Active 2. Here's what happened.

Early impressions

Amazfit Active 2

(Image credit: Future)

I first used the Active 2 simply for recording a strength workout, and came across the Strength Training feature naturally as I started lifting.

As soon as you turn on the workout, you're greeted with a screen that registers your calories burned, set duration, heart rate, and reps. The reps are counted intelligently using the Active 2's internal sensors, which in theory gives you an accurate run down each time.

One you've completed a set, you click the side button to log the set, confirming the number of reps and the weight. If you've not set up a workout in advance, it's a handy way of logging your activity in the gym without a notebook or smartphone.

Generally, the rep counting works, but it's not perfect. It also naturally struggles with some workouts more than others. For example, arm-based workouts like shoulder presses were counted flawlessly, while something like a single-leg lunge presented a lot more logistical challenges for the smartwatch to accurately map the movement.

At the very least then, the Amazfit Active 2 is a nifty way to keep on top of your workouts on the fly, but as we'll see, there's a lot more to it than that.

Generating my first workout

Amazfit Active 2

(Image credit: Future)

Next, I took to the Zepp app to generate my own workout plan, which is where things got trickier. In principle, you use the app to create your workout plan in advance and then sync it to your smartwatch. There's a ton of strength exercises to choose from, with no obvious omissions. Great start.

However, the app is a bit quirky. Where you'd expect to find strength training terminology like sets and reps, the blocks that make up the workouts are dubbed 'intervals', which is confusing. Each interval requires a 'training type' (warm up, training, rest, recover, or cool down), and an 'action' name. This is where you pick your exercise, for example, 'bench press'.

Then you pick the 'duration' of the workout, which is what any strength trainer would call a rep. I immediately assumed this meant sets, rather than reps, so was choosing three or four as standard. Then I went back and realized I was wrong, so redid it. Once you've set the activity and number of reps (duration), you have to 'loop' the blocks in order to repeat the set. If you wanted to bench press for three sets of 15, in the app you'd have to create an interval with a duration of 15 times, and then loop the block three times.

If you're following along so far, well done, but as you can imagine that gets confusing pretty fast. You also have to manually add the rest in between the "intervals". The whole thing took several goes before I'd managed to create a plan I could follow and made sense; after that, it was cool to get specific alerts to tell me what my next set was, the exercise I'd be doing, and how many reps I'd be doing.

It's a good way to keep your workout moving, and not looking at my phone meant I was much less likely to get distracted by X or Instagram, too.

If you don't currently follow a plan when you workout, a feature like this could be the perfect way to lend some structure and progress to your workouts. The automatic rep counter continues to work here too, and at the end of each set you can manually adjust the reading in case it's off.

My thoughts

Amazfit Active 2

(Image credit: Future)

While it's possible that this feature will get more useful as I get the hang of it, the entry barrier feels quite high given how complex it is to get going. Zepp has an onboard AI coach that can generate running plans and workouts, so I'd love to see it do strength too. Sadly, this isn't available right now.

In the meantime, the Active 2's strength training features are a cool idea. I'd also be keen to see how they stack up to the strength training programs on the best Garmins.

I've loved having the onboard gym companion for counting reps and keeping an eye on my progress, and it's certainly more engaging for strength than the generic exercise screen on my Apple Watch Ultra 2.

It can be quite distracting, but I think with some refinement, the Amazfit Active 2 could definitely be a candidate as my primary strength training smartwatch going forward.

You may also like

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Amazfit Active 2
In 10 years, this $99 Amazfit Active 2 is the closest I've come to ditching my Apple Watch
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active being worn in a park.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active review: Too many corners cut
Casio G-Shock DW-5000HS in black
I gave up my Garmin for an old-school digital Casio watch for a week: here's what happened to my running
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro before a red candle
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review: One big upgrade that comes at a price
CMF Watch Pro 2
The CMF Watch Pro 2 feels like more of a spin-off than a sequel
Coros Pace Pro
Coros Pace Pro watch review: Bright display and bursting battery performer
Latest in Smartwatches
Amazfit Active 2
I ditched all my strength training plans for a $99 smartwatch – here's what happened
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
Latest in Features
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen
I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far
ER doctors, including Dr. Michael &quot;Robby&quot; Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) attend to a patient in The Pitt
Max's #2 show The Pitt has left viewers breathless – here are 3 more medical dramas with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to get your heart pounding
More about smartwatches
Amazfit Active 2

In 10 years, this $99 Amazfit Active 2 is the closest I've come to ditching my Apple Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.

New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
See more latest
Most Popular
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey on a beach in Luca Guadagnino&#039;s Queer
I streamed my favorite movie of 2025 so far in February – here are 9 of my favorite watches on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
Compare AI Models
What is Compare AI Models? Everything we know about the really useful AI model comparison tool
LG G5 vs LG G4 picture comparison showing butterfly
LG G5 vs LG G4: Is LG's new OLED TV the best yet?
AI Studios
What is AI Studios by DeepBrain? Everything we know about the AI avatar maker
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
Assorted streaming apps are seen on an iPhone, including Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, Apple TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex
Why are streaming services getting better at detecting VPNs?
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen
I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far