There are several reasons why you might need to unpair your Apple Watch from an old iPhone, most of which are pretty obvious. If you’ve bought a new Apple Watch and are trading your old one in, or if you’re selling the or giving it away, you’ll want to make sure your sensitive health data is removed from the device. Furthermore, unpairing it ensures that the next owner can use that watch with their own iPhone.

Unpairing your old Apple Watch is also an important step if you’ve just bought a new iPhone. While Apple’s iCloud setup in principle enables you to switch your Apple Watch from your old phone to your new one, you do sometimes need to unpair the device from your old iPhone before pairing it with a new one.

If your Apple Watch is being repaired by Apple at the Genius Bar, the company may also ask you to unpair the device, so it’s important that you know how to do it properly.

There are two basic methods for unpairing an Apple Watch. If you have your iPhone, the process is more straightforward, and will also remove the Activation Lock from the device so that it can be used by someone else. If you don’t have your iPhone, you can still erase the device, but the Activation Lock will persist. The latter will cause problems if you’re selling or giving the device away, so even connecting to a borrowed device temporarily might be preferable depending on your circumstances.

How to unpair your Apple Watch from an old iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

You will need:

Your iPhone

Your Apple Watch

Before you start:

Keep your phone and watch close together, otherwise, the unpairing process may be interrupted

To unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone:

Open the Apple Watch app on iPhone Select the My Watch tap and tap All watches Tap the circled 'i' info button on the device you want to unpair Scroll down and tap Unpair Apple Watch

Follow the prompts – you’ll need to enter your Apple Account password to disable the Activation lock, and if you have a cellular model you'll be asked whether you want to keep or remove your plan. If you’re keeping your watch and iPhone, select Keep, if you’re getting rid of it, choose Remove – just remember to contact your provider to cancel your subscription.

Unpairing your Apple Watch will automatically backup your device to the cloud, so when you re-pair it or set up a new device, you can restore your old settings.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to unpair Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

If you don’t have the iPhone you’re trying to unpair the Apple Watch from, follow these steps:

On your Watch, go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings Enter your password Tap Erase All

This will reset and erase the watch, unpairing it from any old devices in the process. However, it will not remove the Activation Lock on your device, which can only be turned off with your Apple Account and password. Remember, this is really important if you’re selling or giving the watch away, as the new owner won’t be able to use it otherwise.