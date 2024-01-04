Garmin's next smartwatch has leaked on its own site... and it's the Garmin Lily 2

The first image of the Garmin Lily 2 has leaked online, a slimmer style-forward smartwatch with a narrower band than most of the best Garmin watches. It’s unclear when exactly we’ll be seeing the watch, but it’s likely to be unveiled at CES 2024, which starts on January 9.

The Garmin Lily 2 was accidentally revealed on Garmin’s own Japanese website support page. Spotted by Notebookcheck, the slip-up can also be found on the Wayback Machine.

The Garmin Lily 2 seems to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps by being a style-focused watch with a slimmer band, echoing the look of classic ladies’ watches. This is unlike the recent Garmin Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5, which offer similar fitness lifestyle capabilities in a more traditional-looking chunky fitness watch. The leaked image showcases its Cream Gold and Coconut finish, although we have no doubt this is just one of several colorways.

Given the timing of the leak and the fact promotional images are ready to go, we’re expecting the Garmin Lily 2 to be unveiled soon. It’s likely to debut at CES 2024, the global technology conference hosted in Las Vegas starting on January 9, as Garmin will be exhibiting there.

The original Garmin Lily, which debuted three years ago, was a smartwatch aimed at women and surprisingly feature-light. It lacked onboard GPS, limiting its use for runners and cyclists, although it carried other fitness tracking features along with wellness stuff such as menstrual cycle tracking capabilities. There are currently no rumored specs or feature lists around for the watch’s next iteration, but we won’t have long to wait to find out what Garmin’s been cooking up.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Analysis: The original Lily needs improving

In our original Garmin Lily review, we found the watch surprisingly lacking in features, with the one capability that made Garmin a household name – GPS – missing from the slender watch.

We said with “many slim gender-neutral devices on the market now from the likes of Amazfit and Apple, it's hard to justify paying this much for a watch that looks nice, but does less”. We’re hoping the Lily 2 can change that by adding GPS, improved heart rate sensors and some of Garmin’s fitness advancements it’s developed in the last few years, such as the Training Readiness score.