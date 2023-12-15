Finish your Christmas shopping with these 5 top sleep gift deals

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're anything like me, you might be looking at your 'to buy' list with some trepidation. But don't start panic shopping just yet. Panda London has launched one of its rare sleep sales, and I've found the best deals guaranteed to suit almost everyone on your list. Order by the 21st to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.

If you really, really want to treat someone this Christmas (perhaps the person sitting at the top of Santa’s nice list), it’s hard to go wrong with the Panda hybrid mattress. Sitting at the top of our best mattress guide, this supportive bed suits a wide range of sleep styles, is comfortable straight out of the box, and is 25% off in the Panda holiday sale. You can check out our Panda Bamboo Hybrid mattress review to learn more.

For everyone else on your list, I've picked out the very best of the Panda London sale. They might not be mattresses, but these luxury sleep accessories can help everyone enjoy a better night's rest – something we all need a little more of around the festive season. Whether you're after those final few stocking stuffers or still fruitlessly searching for a gift to please dad, Panda has you sorted (with a little help from me).

Panda Hybrid Bamboo pillow: was £89.95 , now £76.46 at Panda

For difficult dads: Made using CharcoCell foam, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo is an orthopedic grade pillow that adapts to the contours of your head and neck, to provide support that's unique to you. The BambooCloud quilted cover is silky smooth against the skin, creating a sumptuous sleep surface that can turn even the most basic bed into a luxury sleep setup. There's 15% off in the Panda sale, so you can get a double set of pillows for just £152.92.

Panda Cloud Duvet: was £99.95 now from £89.96 at Panda

For stressed mums: Stick on a Christmas movie, dim the lights, and snuggle up under the Panda Cloud Duvet for the ultimate in festive relaxation. Made using a blend of bamboo and Nano-Microfibre (that's recycled water bottles), the Panda Cloud Duvet is eco-friendly luxury. The 10.5 tog rating keeps you cosy on cold nights, but the breathable design stops you from feeling stuffy in the summer. With 10% off a double is just £116.96.

Panda Bamboo eye mask: was £17.99 now from £16.19 at Panda

Sumptuous stocking stuffers: We all love twinkling Christmas lights, but not when it's time to get to sleep. The Panda eye mask helps block out ambient light so you can drift off undisturbed, and the 100% bamboo build is smooth against the skin. Available in four colours, this is a perfect stocking filler for the loved one who deserves a little self-care. It also makes a great secret Santa present – who doesn't love a good night's sleep?

Kids' Bamboo Hooded Towel: was £30 now from £27 at Panda

For little ones: Having trouble getting your children to sleep with all the Christmas excitement? A bath or shower is a great way to calm them down and get them ready to drift off. And what better way to convince the kids it's time for bath and bed than with an early Christmas present? This Panda Bamboo hooded towel is not only eco-conscious and highly absorbent, but it’s super cute, which means even toy-hungry kids can appreciate this slightly more practical gift.