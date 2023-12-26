The Boxing Day mattress deals are here – don't miss your last chance this year to score a cheap bed

The Boxing Day sales are a fantastic time to pick up all manner of bargains, and if you're in search of the best mattress you'll find that there are some fine opportunities to save on some of the top models on the market.

While mattress sales tend to be a year-round thing, many sleep brands break out extra discounts for the Boxing Day sales, and this year's no exception, with some brands delivering deals that match what was on offer for Black Friday. And to make life easier, we've already sifted through the deals already live and picked out the best options so that you can find your perfect option and get back to enjoying the festive fun and games.

The best deals we've spotted right now are at Simba, where you'll find a 45% discount on its hybrid mattresses – the same discount that we saw on Black Friday – as well as rarely-seen savings on pillows, mattress toppers and duvets. There's also up to 55% off at Emma Sleep, but to be honest the most exciting offer we've seen is 60% off the Eve Premium Hybrid plus the chance to adopt an actual sloth. Yes, you read that right; scroll down to get all the details.

The best Boxing Day mattress deals available now

Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress: was £950 now from £760 at Panda London

The Panda is our top-rated UK mattress, and it's rarely discounted, so 20% off in Panda's Boxing Day sale is worth grabbing. In our Panda mattress review, our testers found this hybrid model superbly supportive yet luxurious, with excellent temperature regulation. Like all of this brand's products, the Panda mattress makes use of bamboo-infused materials in its design. With the current sale, a double will cost you £1,000, which is an investment, but worth it in our opinion.

Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress: was £929 now from £418.05 at Emma Sleep

If you can't decide between the Emma NextGen Premium and Luxe Cooling mattresses, Emma's thoughtfully combined them into this. It's basically the NextGen Premium with an extra cooling layer, but it's sold as the premium option on the Luxe Cooling, and in classic Emma fashion only one option is discounted at a time. Right now there's 55% off in Emma's Boxing Day sale, getting you a double for £629.55.

Emma NextGen Premium: was £659 now from £329.50 at Emma Sleep

In terms of price and features, the Emma NextGen Premium is pretty much the best option from Emma right now. As our Emma NextGen Premium mattress review notes, it's a good all-rounder that regulates temperature well and will suit most sleepers. In Emma's Boxing Day sale there's up to 50% off the NextGen Premium; a double will cost you £479.50, and unless you really want extra cooling features we think this is a much better deal than the NextGen Cooling above.

Simba Hybrid Pro: was £1,159 now from £637.45 at Simba Sleep

Combining springs with Simba's own foam, this medium-firm mattress is our top hybrid pick. It's not memory foam, so you won't get that body hug feel, but there's still plenty of pressure relief. In our Simba Hybrid Pro review, we also praised how well it regulates temperature (the springs help with this as they allow airflow through the mattress). Simba is currently taking 45% off its Hybrid Pro in its Boxing Day sale, bringing a double down to £879.45, and you'll get a free mattress protector along with a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee.

Simba Hybrid Original: was £799 now from £439.45 at Simba Sleep

If the Simba Hybrid Pro's just a little rich for your budget, try the Hybrid Original instead. It doesn't have as many layers as the Pro, but there's enough in it to keep most sleepers happy, and our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review concluded that it hits the sweet spot of support and softness as well as regulating temperature and absorbing movement well. There's 45% off in Simba's Boxing Day sale, which will get you a double for a very reasonable £593.45.

REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid: was £879 now from £439.50 at REM-Fit

REM-Fit specialises in sleep and recovery technology, and in our REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress review we found that this mattress delivers great pressure relief to ease painful joints. It's a firm bed containing everything you need to for a sound night's sleep, with 2,000 premium pocket springs providing superb back and neck support, while a breathable open-cell memory foam layer will keep you cool and comfortable. There's a 50% discount on this bed, plus free pillows, in REM-Fit's Boxing Day sale; that'll get you a REM-Fit 500 in a double for £544.50, with a 100-night trial and a 15-year guarantee.

Eve Premium Hybrid: was £1,249 now from £500 at Eve Sleep

If you prefer a firmer bed, the Eve Premium Hybrid is an outstandingly comfortable choice. Back and front sleepers in particular will appreciate the extra support here. The built quality is high, and temperature regulation great (you won't overheat on this). The Eve end of year mattress sale takes an impressive 60% off the Premium Hybrid, which means a double will cost you just £500 if you buy now; this is an excellent price for this hybrid, and as an added incentive you'll be entered into Eve's 'Adopt a sloth' prize draw when you buy.