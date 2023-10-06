This underrated Prime Day Fitbit deal is actually the cheapest way to get a year of Fitbit Premium

The Amazon Prime Day deals are hotting up in anticipation of the Prime Early Access sale. Taking place on October 10-11, there’s bound to be a whole host of great deals on offer, especially in the fitness trackers space.

The best Fitbits are consistently popular purchases during the end-of-year deals period – it’s why the Black Friday Fitbit deals are so in demand – and 2023 is no exception. However, although you might be looking at more recent or more expensive Fitbits, there’s a deal right under our noses, that most people are ignoring, that’s perfect for every fitness beginner.

I’m talking about the Fitbit Inspire 2, a cheap fitness tracker that arrived in 2020, currently on sale at Amazon for $59.60 in the US and £44 in the UK . Practically ancient by today’s standards, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a slender band with a simple, minimalist screen, outclassed in performance and features by more modern, expensive contemporaries such as the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Fitbit Luxe. So why do we love this deal?

The big sell here is what the tracker comes with: a whole year’s free trial of Fitbit Premium. Every tracker and smartwatch since the Fitbit Inspire 2 has come with just six months of Premium, after which you need to pay $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$124.99 per year, or $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.49 per month, to continue using the service. Getting an additional six months of Premium free is worth more than the tracker itself, and makes for a very attractive package. Check out the deals in full below:

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 deal in the US:

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $79.95 Now $59.69 at Amazon If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep, and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. The Inspire 2 even comes with that year of Premium, which means you can still access the Daily Readiness score.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 deal in the UK:

Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 Now £44.60 at Amazon The same great deal as its US counterpart: A good fitness tracker, all a fitness beginner needs to get started, that lasts for 10 days and comes with a year of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content. Especially at this price.

Why get the Fitbit Inspire 2 / Fitbit Premium deal?

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 might be stripped-back compared to more modern Fitbits, but it’s light and form-fitting, making it comfortable to sleep with, and lasts for a whole 10 days on a single charge. 10 days! Most modern Fitbits only manage seven, while Apple Watch users have to recharge on practically a daily basis.

However, as we’ve already mentioned, the big selling point is that the tracker comes with an extended trial of Fitbit’s Fitbit Premium service. You can read our full Fitbit Premium review to get a better idea of what the service involves, but you’ve got lots of guided workouts and meditations, recipes, well-presented historic graphs of your data, along with uses for your tracker’s data like the Daily Readiness Score.

The Daily Readiness Score looks at your exercise, sleep, and other information your tracker has collected and combines them into a single, easily digestible score representing how ready you are for exercise or a high-stress day. It’s a useful metric, and even though the Inspire 2 is a bit long in the tooth now, it’s Daily Readiness Score-compatible.

In our review, we rated Fitbit Premium 5/5 in terms of value, and that’s full price. With a whole year and a tracker for under $60/£50, it’s an absolute steal.