This Xbox controller enabled me to finally be able to play Xbox games - and it's a bargain this Black Friday

Black Friday and discounts on Xbox gamepads are not strangers to one another but this is a Black Friday Xbox controller deal that I will always root for, shout about, and encourage folks to consider.

Cutting right to it, the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is down a near-record-low price of $119.99 at Walmart in the US (was $159.99) and is breaking new territory in the UK, dropping to a lowest-ever £109.99 at Amazon (was $156.66)

This is worthy of being picked out of a crowded field in this year's Black Friday gaming deals because of its unique build and modular design. It was this use of modules that finally opened up the world of Xbox gaming to me; I couldn't use asymmetrical controllers so Xbox gaming largely passed me by until two years ago with the eSwap X Pro came out. It's brilliant and meant I could make an Xbox controller play nice with my hands - finally.

On top of that, however, it's just a damn fine Xbox and PC pro controller that offers a bunch of features - there are changeable triggers, remappable back buttons, super-satisfyingly clicky shoulder buttons, and face buttons, swappable module sets to allow for customization, ultra-responsive sticks, and a really robust design. Sure, it's a wired Xbox controller but it's a solid 9.8ft / 3m cable and connection so you'll never feel tethered to your console really.

All in, a superb Xbox controller deal - for me, my absolute favorite. See more on the deal below, as well as some other prices on Xbox pads.

Black Friday Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro deal

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - It's not quite a lowest-ever price but it's certainly a chunky discount and the lowest in a while which makes it a relative bargain for sure. As well as opening accessibility doors through the modular design, it's also a great pro controller with a ton of features. Price check: Amazon - $126.99 | Dell - $159.99

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller: was £156.66 now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £46; lowest ever price - This is a lowest-ever price, however, and UK players should jump on this for Xbox or PC play right now! A fabulous controller and you won't get it cheaper.

If you're keeping your options open or want to look at other wireless or asymmetrical options then check out a range of the latest and lowest prices below.

For more Xbox-shaped discounts check out the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday Xbox Series S deals.