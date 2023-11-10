Act now to get the Xbox Series X console at its lowest ever Amazon UK price

After an Xbox Series X? We've got great news: Amazon UK has discounted the console by a substantial £70. In fact, it's not just the console by itself enjoying this saving, as a couple of incredible bundles have received similar price drops.
About two weeks ahead of the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals, you can grab the Xbox Series X console by itself for just £409 at Amazon UK, a saving of £70 and a record-low for it at the retail giant.
What's more, the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle has dropped from £489.99 to just £429.99, saving you £60, which you can then spend on an Xbox Game Pass subscription or some of the best Xbox Series X games.
Lastly, fans of the best racing games may want to check out the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle. Currently going for £419.99 (was £469.95), you're saving £50 and netting yourself the console and one of its finest racers, not to mention a whole bunch of DLC to boot.
Today's best Xbox Series X deals in the UK
Xbox Series X: was
£479.99 now £409.99 at Amazon
Save £70 - The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever Amazon price ahead of Cyber Monday. Looking to buy just the console on its own? This is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now.
Price check: Argos - £459.99
Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was
£489.99 now £429 at Amazon
Save £60 - This phenomenal Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4 at an utterly devilish discount.
Price check: Very - £429.99
Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was
£489.99 now £419.99 at Amazon
Save £70 - For a tenner extra over the previous bundle, you can get Forza Horizon 5 and some DLC packed in with the console.
Price Check: Currys - £489
