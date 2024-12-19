This Microsoft promotion takes £40 off the price of refurbished Xbox Series X and Series S consoles

Ever wanted to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, but their prices have always turned you away? This official Microsoft promotion might be of interest to you.

Right now, Microsoft has cut the price of Certified Refurbished Xbox consoles by £40. A refurbished Xbox Series X is currently available for £379.99 (was £419.99). Meanwhile, a refurbished Xbox Series S is down to just £169.99 (was £209.99).

If you're concerned about the quality of these, it's worth noting that 'Certified Refurbished' consoles have been checked over and cleaned up completely by Microsoft itself.

That means these consoles are practically like new, and should be in great working order. All items including cables and controllers are included, and you've also got a 90-day warranty in case you experience any issues.

Today's best Xbox Series console deals

Xbox Series X - Certified Refurbished: was £419.99 now £379.99 at microsoft.com It's rare to see the Xbox Series X retail for less than £400 these days, but this Certified Refurbished console deal is a great way to do so. As mentioned, these polished-up pre-owned consoles work as good as new, and offer a cheaper and more sustainable way to get into the Xbox ecosystem for the first time.

Xbox Series S - Certified Refurbished: was £209.99 now £169.99 at microsoft.com This is genuinely just a fantastic price to be buying an Xbox Series S at. So long as you don't mind the fact that these refurbished models have been owned before (though again, it's hard to tell with the Certified Refurbished treatment) then this is an excellent way to get a console on the cheap.

We highly recommend these Certified Refurbished console deals if you're looking to shop for an Xbox Series X or Series S as cheaply as possible. But if you're looking to buy in time for Christmas, there's both good and bad news.

The Xbox Series X here, according to the Microsoft Store page, will ship ahead of Christmas if you order now. However, there does appear to be a bit of a delay on Xbox Series S shipments, with refurbished models currently slated to arrive by January 17. A bit of a bummer for sure there, but if you don't mind the wait for the cheaper console, then this is still a superb deal.

Now is actually a pretty good time to buy into Xbox, too. It's set to be a pretty banging 2025 for the best Xbox Series X games, with big titles like Avowed, Fable, South of Midnight and The Outer Worlds 2 all slated for release next year. These will all be compatible with Xbox Series S, too, so you can't go wrong with either of these refurbished deals.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S discounts in your region.