These PS5 deals at Amazon and PlayStation Direct might be the next best thing if you missed out on the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition

If you missed out on the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition after pre-orders went live yesterday, then we feel your pain - most of us did. Thankfully, there are still some excellent PS5 console and bundle deals to be had at both Amazon and PlayStation Direct.

Right now, your best bet for scoring a PS5 Slim console is by heading to Amazon, where it's currently $449 (was $499.99). You can find that same deal over at PS Direct in the US, too. Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is down to $399.99 (was $449.99) at Amazon and PS Direct.

A third option at PS Direct is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition NBA 2K25 bundle, which is currently going for $449.99 (was $499.99). If you're in the US, you'll have until October 15 at 8pm ET to take advantage of these deals.

Shoppers in the UK won't be missing out, either. Here, the PS5 Slim with £429 at Amazon and £429.99 at PS Direct (was £479.99). And finally, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is down to £339.99 (was £389.99) at PS Direct in the UK. These UK deals are ending a little earlier than their US counterparts; you'll have until October 14 at 11pm BST to save on PS5 consoles.

Today's best PS5 deals in the US

PS5 Slim (with disc drive): was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon

While not the steepest PS5 console discount we've ever seen, we won't complain about a $50 saving on what is a typically very expensive bit of kit. If you missed out on the 30th Anniversary Collection and are still searching for a console, this is the next best thing. Also available at PS Direct: was $499.99 now $449.99

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Want to go even cheaper? You can opt for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition with the option of purcashing a disc drive separately at a later point in time. Also available at PS Direct: was $449.99 now $399.99

PS5 Digital Edition Console NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499.99 now $449.99 at PS Direct

Here's a pretty great bundle option if you're looking to pair a sports title with a new PS5 Slim Digital Edition. Also available at Amazon: was $499.99 now $449.99

Today's best PS5 deals in the UK

PS5 Slim (with disc drive): was £479.99 now £429 at Amazon

Just shy of a quid cheaper than its PS Direct counterpart, this is currently the best UK deal on the PS5 Slim. Also available at PS Direct: was £479.99 now £429.99

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was £389.99 now £339.99 at PS Direct

Currently not available at Amazon, your best bet for a PS5 Slim Digital Edition discount is over at PS Direct.

Even if you missed out on PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders, now's still a pretty decent time to buy a PS5 console. Discounts on the systems themselves are quite rare, so any kind of saving is always welcome, especially for the standard model with the disc drive included.

But if you are opting for the digital model, check out our guide on where to buy the PS5 disc drive if you want to keep your options open for a later date. And if you're interesting in the upcoming mid-gen refresh, be sure to have a look at our PS5 Pro pre-orders page for up-to-date info on where you can secure the new console.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best PS5 console deals in your region.