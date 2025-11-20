The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 has made me a much better Fortnite player, and it’s heavily discounted in these superb pre-Black Friday offers
This gaming headset is not one to miss
Gaming headset deals are really starting to heat up as we approach Black Friday. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset has had its price slashed to just £149.99 (was £179.99) at Amazon.
This early Black Friday deal is particularly special, given that the headset only launched in October of this year. It's the lowest price ever for the product, and I've been busy testing the PlayStation variant for review over the past few weeks. Spoilers, it's excellent.
The offer is running at a variety of retailers, so check out the deals below to choose the right one for you. If you're looking for a platform-specific headset, there's the same savings for PS5 (the Arctis Nova 7P Gen 2), or Xbox versions (Arctis Nova 7X Gen 2) of the main device.
Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deals
This recently released gaming headset from SteelSeries has already received a significant discount, taking the price down to a new lowest-ever rate for Black Friday. It's perfect for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch 2. The Arctis app is well worth downloading, as you can apply custom audio profiles to match the game you're playing.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-7-gen-2-gaming-headset-black-10291816.html%3Fsrcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~20655757123~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D1016%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BGaming%2BAccessories%2B-%2BPMAX%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20646252135%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7JKSJZcHkZr8f6TSniGqygB3c9a%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAlfvIBhA6EiwAcErpyUxL8AyBrNNdGRmDPho_wTz-TN9SBQRzBSov009B0tTqZePyTPX9uBoCvXUQAvD_BwE"><strong>Currys - £149.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-17152621?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://steelseries.com/en-gb/gaming-headsets/arctis-nova-7-gen-2?color=white&primaryPlatform=pc&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=steel_dtc_emea_uk_english_pmax_shoppingonly_mixed_dotcom&utm_content=&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20187541146&gbraid=0AAAAADmCu9qx5edvx9NoXm8dYrh2eqGuI&gclid=CjwKCAiAlfvIBhA6EiwAcErpyR2kCKIoNIYaI0mcz0G45ot5ytGcE9eJvqrIWe3FJHTHczupdAgnexoCaPwQAvD_BwE"><strong>SteelSeries - £149.99
Having tested the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 over the last month, I can say that it is the perfect multi-platform headset, able to connect seamlessly to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch devices. Via a 2.4hz dongle, you can switch between Bluetooth and Wireless settings, or run them simultaneously. This is particularly useful for chatting with friends while gaming, or for listening to music.
While the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 1 is the only one available for discount in the US, it's still a great option, with only slightly less battery life, and some additional features missing. At that price though, this is easily one of the best picks we can recommend in the price range, so it's well worth considering.
The expansive SteelSeries Arctis software offers in-depth EQ customization and a bunch of custom audio profiles for you to try out in games like Marvel Rivals and Fortnite. This can really change how you play by upping the levels of enemy footsteps, and enhancing directional audio, allowing you to sense players before they attack.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
