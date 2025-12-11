I'm shocked that my new favorite gaming headset is on offer so soon after releasing, as it's now back down to a lowest ever price in the UK. This brilliant offer gets you the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon UK for £149.99 (was £179.99)

Right now, this multi-platform gaming headset is £30 off, its lowest price in the UK since launching less than two months ago. There are additional variants on offer as well, with the 7P (PlayStation) carrying the same discount, but with tailor-made tweaks to suit Sony's platform. I use the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 daily, and it's now a vital part of my gaming setup.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset has become my daily driver since late October, and I now use it over any other headset I own. I've spent hundreds of hours gaming on PS5 and PC using the headset. I've even dug deeper into the Arctis App and other SteelSeries software to create a custom EQ for Fortnite.

If you want a bit more simplicity, however, there's a bunch of bespoke audio profiles to use once you've downloaded the app. The 'FPS Footsteps' setting bumps up enemy footstep sounds, and it's saved my life on multiple occasions when playing Arc Raiders.

I've been sent the Black version of the Steel Series Arctis Nova 7P Gen 2 recently, and have tested it for taking work calls, listening to music, and gaming. Thanks to the 2.4hz dongle adapter, I've been able to have Bluetooth and wireless connections running simultaneously. This has really simplified my voice chat setup, as I'm able to fine-tune my settings and balance audio with ease.