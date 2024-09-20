Upgrade your screen before the PS5 Pro arrives with these massive discounts on the Sony Inzone M3 and Inzone M9 at PlayStation Direct

If you want to upgrade your gaming monitor before the PlayStation 5 Pro arrives, then you shouldn't miss these stellar discounts on two top Sony Inzone models.

The Sony Inzone M9 is a 27" 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDR support, making it perfect if you want to really appreciate the high-end visuals of the PS5 Pro. It's currently on sale for just $649.99 at PlayStation Direct (was $899.99), which is a massive $250 saving and one of the lowest prices that we have seen for this particular model.

The Sony Inzone M3 is also discounted down to just $499.99 at PlayStation Direct (was $529.99). Although a smaller saving, this is still a model that is well worth considering if you would rather save some cash and pick up a 1080p HDR panel. The M3 also benefits from a 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal if you also intend to do some competitive PC gaming in addition to your PS5 titles.

As both monitors are made by Sony, they have some exclusive PS5 features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. PlayStation Direct also offers free delivery on both models.

Big savings on Sony Inzone monitors

Sony Inzone M9: was $899.99 now $649.99 at PlayStation Direct

This is close to a lowest-ever price for the Sony Inzone M9, a capable 4K monitor that will be ideal for the PS5 Pro. It offers HDR, Full Array Local Dimming, and a blisteringly fast 144Hz refresh rate for a smoother picture. PS5 owners can also benefit from some exclusive display features.

Sony Inzone M3: was $529.99 now $499.99 at PlayStation Direct

This is a smaller saving, but still one that is well worth considering. The Sony Inzone M3 is a great 1080p pick for PS5 and even a good choice for PC thanks to its high 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports VRR, Nvidia G-Sync, and the same PS5-exclusive features as the M9.

The Sony Inzone M9 shares some of its best features and specs with many of the best monitors for PS5. It also boasts an attractive design, with a unique white stand that matches the look of the PS5 and PS5 Pro for a clean-looking setup.

Our Sony Inzone M3 review saw the monitor score three out of five stars, with plenty of praise leveled towards its impressive design and superb gaming performance. We were also wowed by its clever PS5 functionality, though the internal speakers and high price tag left something to be desired.

If you want to browse a range of other monitors for comparison, you can see the best prices on some top models in your region below. If you're looking to lock down a pre-order for Sony's upcoming console, be sure to also browse our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.