The Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset is down to a lowest-ever price at PlayStation Direct - plus save on the premium H9 set too

If you're looking for a new wireless gaming headset ahead of the PS5 Pro's launch then PlayStation Direct has you covered with discounts on two of Sony's own excellent Inzone headsets.

Cutting to it, you can pick up the terrific Sony Inzone H5 in white for just £109.99 at PlayStation Direct (was £129.99) which takes it down to lowest-ever price territory. If you prefer a different aesthetic, then the black variant is also down to £109.99 at PlayStation Direct (was £129,99), so you've got options.

If you fancy something a bit more premium and have the budget, then PlayStation Direct and Sony have you covered there too: you can also save a tidy 20 quid on the Inzone H9 wireless gaming headset. The white model of that headset is currently down to £209.99 at PlayStation Direct (was £229.99), and the black colorway is also discounted to £209.99 (was £229.99).

All these deals are only live until 10.59pm on September 30, however, so there's some urgency here if you are interested.

Today's best Sony Inzone gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H5 (white): was £129.99 now £109.99 at PlayStation Direct

Dropping to a lowest-ever price at PlayStation Direct, the Inzone H5 at this price point is a belting headset deal for both PC and PS5 users - especially with the PS5 Pro on the horizon.

Sony Inzone H5 (black): was £129.99 now £109.99 at PlayStation Direct

Offering the same sweet headset performance and great value price, the black variant is also discounted at PlayStation Direct today and represents a lowest-ever price on that colorway too.

If you've got a bit more budget to splash on a PS5 headset or PC headset and want something further up the Inzone headset food chain, then PlayStation Direct also has you covered with some tidy discounts on the H9 premium sets.

Sony Inzone H9 (white): was £229.99 now £209.99 at PlayStation Direct

The Sony Inone H9s are the premium offering in the range, and offer a feature set and performance to match. This price is a neat discount, though not the lowest ever we've seen. Still, it's a great price to go for before the PS5 Pro comes out.

Sony Inzone H9 (black): was £229.99 now £209.99 at PlayStation Direct

If you've got a black PC or PS5 gaming setup, then the H9 set in chic black could be the variant you're looking for too. Offering all the same features and performance as the white model, this is just a very cool look.

Both these headsets are perfect for PC and PlayStation 5, and the discounts arrive just in time ahead of PS5 Pro pre-orders starting next week. With the PS5 Pro getting a boost graphically and in sheer power, there'll be nothing better to compliment it than with a fine audio upgrade.

As for specifics on these great headsets, Rhys was a huge fan of the Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset. In his four-star review, he praised its fantastic audio for the price as well as its punchy bass offering. The microphone quality is excellent too.

I've got a set of the H9s at home myself and can really vouch for their quality. It's a premium wireless headset for sure, but discounts like the above make it more accessible, and the great audio, slick design and build, and robust feature set make it a headset worth investing in.

If you're outside the UK and are keen on either of these headsets then check out the latest and lowest prices below where you are in the world.