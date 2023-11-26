The Razer BlackShark V2 - and its Pro model - are stunningly cheap this Cyber Monday

I love a good gaming headset deal when I see one, especially when they're staggeringly cheap as part of the ongoing Cyber Monday gaming deals.

Enter Razer, then, who's offering some massive discounts on a pair of its BlackShark gaming headsets. Right now, shoppers in the US can grab the Razer BlackShark V2 for just $59.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy. Additionally, the beefier Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is almost half-price at Amazon, down to just $99.99 (was $179.99) right now.

One of the best things about both headsets, aside from their high level of comfort and typically fantastic Razer build quality, is that they're also multiplatform. That means they'll work across all modern consoles includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Today's best Cyber Monday Razer gaming headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Simply one of the best gaming headset deals we've seen ahead of Cyber Monday. Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC and boasting 24 hours of battery life (not to mention supreme build quality and comfort), there's a reason this is one of the best-selling gaming headsets in the US. And right now, it can be yours for less than a hundred bucks. UK price: was £149 now £89.99 at Currys

Live outside of the US and the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on these excellent Razer gaming headsets in your region.

For an even wider range of discounts, consider checking out our Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals pages for top savings on hardware, software and more.