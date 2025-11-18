The best wired gaming headset I've ever used is down to a delicious price ahead of Black Friday right now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
Having tested gaming hardware for ages and ages at this point, I like to think I know what makes a good Black Friday deal on them by now. And boy, do I have one for UK shoppers right now.

Price check: Currys - £159| SteelSeries - £179.99 | Argos - £249.99
Was £249.99 now £159 at Amazon

This price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired headset is a wonderful discount and means the brilliant headset is legit worth it before Black Friday even gets here.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset: was $279.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

US folks can go for the Arctis Nova wired headset right now, but it isn't at quite a bombastically low price on that side of the Atlantic. Still, not a bad price for a premium wired headset if you want to commit right now.

Price Check: Walmart - $220 | Best Buy (PS version) - $279.99

Sharing a lot in common with one of the best headsets ever made in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired set is a world beater for premium audio chasers and for anyone with a multi-device setup. I cannot recommend it more, and it's one of the best wired gaming headsets available anywhere right now.

What's more, if you get the Xbvox version, you'll be covered across all platforms too, so aim for that one - as the above deals do - whenever you commit to this.

If you're not in the UK or the US, check out the latest prices on the excellent Arctis Nova Pro wired headset below.

