Having tested gaming hardware for ages and ages at this point, I like to think I know what makes a good Black Friday deal on them by now. And boy, do I have one for UK shoppers right now.
My favorite wired gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, is down to a delectable UK price of just £159 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday (was £249.99). Aside from a blip of just a few minutes in early October, this is its equal lowest price (at Amazon, for sure) of 2025, with it only going lower for a short while back in March.
As a result, if you want to avoid the Black Friday deals madness and secure your new wired headset for a great value price, this is one I can fully recommend.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro early Black Friday deal
This price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired headset is a wonderful discount and means the brilliant headset is legit worth it before Black Friday even gets here.
Price check: Currys - £159 | SteelSeries - £179.99 | Argos - £249.99
US folks can go for the Arctis Nova wired headset right now, but it isn't at quite a bombastically low price on that side of the Atlantic. Still, not a bad price for a premium wired headset if you want to commit right now.
Price Check: Walmart - $220 | Best Buy (PS version) - $279.99
Sharing a lot in common with one of the best headsets ever made in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired set is a world beater for premium audio chasers and for anyone with a multi-device setup. I cannot recommend it more, and it's one of the best wired gaming headsets available anywhere right now.
What's more, if you get the Xbvox version, you'll be covered across all platforms too, so aim for that one - as the above deals do - whenever you commit to this.
If you're not in the UK or the US, check out the latest prices on the excellent Arctis Nova Pro wired headset below.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
