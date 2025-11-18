Having tested gaming hardware for ages and ages at this point, I like to think I know what makes a good Black Friday deal on them by now. And boy, do I have one for UK shoppers right now.

My favorite wired gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, is down to a delectable UK price of just £159 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday (was £249.99). Aside from a blip of just a few minutes in early October, this is its equal lowest price (at Amazon, for sure) of 2025, with it only going lower for a short while back in March.

As a result, if you want to avoid the Black Friday deals madness and secure your new wired headset for a great value price, this is one I can fully recommend.

Sharing a lot in common with one of the best headsets ever made in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired set is a world beater for premium audio chasers and for anyone with a multi-device setup. I cannot recommend it more, and it's one of the best wired gaming headsets available anywhere right now.

What's more, if you get the Xbvox version, you'll be covered across all platforms too, so aim for that one - as the above deals do - whenever you commit to this.

