Struggling to find Black Friday Xbox Series X console deals? Here are all the best I've seen so far

It's been a real struggle to find Black Friday Xbox deals so far this year for Xbox Series X consoles specifically. The cheaper Xbox Series S has excelled in this regard, but if you've been looking to buy Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console, your options have undoubtedly been slim over Black Friday.

That's not to say there aren't any deals to be had at all. In fact, the Xbox Series X Digital Edition is down to an impressive $398 (was $449.99) at Walmart and $399.99 at Best Buy.

Deals are pretty grim in the UK, though. The very best you're getting here is the standard Xbox Series X for £459 (was £479.99) at Amazon. Not a saving that'll get you very far, but worth highlighting all the same.

As far as the best Black Friday Xbox deals go, discounts on consoles haven't been among them. While we've seen far better Black Friday Xbox controller deals overall, those of you after the console itself are currently best served purchasing the Xbox Series X Digital Edition at its discounted price, so long as you don't mind the loss of a disc drive.

Today's best Xbox Series X console deal in the US

was $449.99 now $398 at Walmart Walmart currently has the absolute best price for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. While I personally prefer the original model thanks to its disc drive - allowing the option for physical media - this is undoubtedly still a fantastic deal for those after an Xbox Series X console at the absolute cheapest. Price check: Best Buy - $399.99 | Target - $399.99

Today's best Xbox Series X console deal in the UK

Not a great showing overall, then. But it is worth checking out that really quite impressive saving on the Xbox Series X Digital Edition in the US. As far as I can tell, this is the cheapest offering I've seen yet for the all-digital machine. Just bear in mind that while cheaper, there's no option to install and play physical discs with this version.

Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Xbox Series X deals in your region.