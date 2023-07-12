These 5 PS5 SSD heatsinks are actually some of the best Prime Day deals yet

Finding a good PS5 SSD deal this Prime Day isn't too challenging as there are many offers on 1TB and 2TB console-compatible drives this time around. However, for those who don't mind getting a little more DIY, there's even more money to be saved, as you can opt for a standalone heatsink and replacement M.2 cover for less than the price of a dedicated heatsink model.

For as much as I've been blown away by the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals for what they offer out of the gate, the biggest savings can be found when turning your attention to some of the best SSDs. That's because Gen 4 models are crashing down to historic lowest-ever prices in the wake of Gen 5 drives on PC. Manufacturers are clean to clear out the last of their inventory as the PCIe 5.0 storage solutions begin widespread adoption, and you can get the best deal for your PS5 by opting for a cheaper "naked" drive and going DIY.

Below you'll find my top recommendations for the best cheap PS5 SSD heatsinks in the US and the UK, most of which are available under $10 / £10 and could save you a lot more in the long run. For more on Sony's latest console, we're also rounding up all the best Prime Day PS5 deals and the best Prime Day video game deals, too.

Today's best PS5 SSD heatsink deals in the US

MHQJRH M.2 2280 SSD heatsink: was $20 now $8.99 at Amazon

Save 55% - At better than half price, the MHQJRH M.2 2280 SSD heatsink is hard value to beat. This means you can buy a cheaper heatsink-less PS5 SSD to save even more money.



Ineo M.2 heatsink 2280 SSD heatsink: was $14 now $9.99 at Amazon

Save 29% - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the Ineo M.2 heatsink 2280 SSD heatsink which takes this PS5-compatible NVMe cover down to under $10 for the first time. It's nice and thick to keep drives cool with its ridged design.



ACIDALIE Metal Cooling and Dust Proof Cover for PS5: was $14 now $10.30 at Amazon

Save 26% - This is the cheapest rate we've seen on this M.2 cover for the PS5 which replaces the standard aluminum one with a breathable mesh design for better airflow and dust prevention.



GRAUGEAR PS5 SSD Heatsink Cover Set: was $18 now $14.40 at Amazon

Save 20% - This PS5 SSD heatsink set combines a replacement M.2 port cover with a dedicated rigged heatsink for a Gen 4 NVMe SSD which is perfect for a drive of choice.



SABRENT M.2 NVMe PS5 heatsink: was $20 now $16.99 at Amazon

Save 15% - While this is a price we've seen on the Sabrent M.2 PS5 heatsink before, it's a great value considering how robust it is. While it obviously pairs exceptionally well with the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, any Gen 4 NVMe SSD of the same spec will work too.



Today's best PS5 SSD heatsink deals in the UK

EZDIY-FAB M.2 SSD heatsink: was £12 now £9.59 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is a great price on one of the most well-regarded PS5 SSD heatsinks available in the UK. Its thick rigged design is made so that heat glides off it while keeping any NVMe you've got safe and secured.



GLOTRENDS Heatsink for PS5: was £15 now £12 now at Amazon

Save 20% - This is an excellent price on the Glotrends heatsink for PS5 which replaces the M.2 cover and eliminates the need for a bespoke heatsink as the heatsink is built into the cover port itself at a price rarely seen.



SABRENT M.2 NVMe PS5 heatsink: was £17 now £13.08 at Amazon

Save 23% - This is the lowest-ever price on the Sabrent PS5 cover in the UK which makes this an ideal buy for anyone wanting a greatly improved M.2 port cover and heatsink combo for the console.



Interested in more gaming deals during the sales event? We're also bringing you all the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, too.