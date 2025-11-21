If you've been waiting for the chance to pick up a PS5 at its lowest-ever price, then the Currys Black Friday sale should be your go-to destination.

Right now, the retailer has the PS5 starting at just £289. Yep, you read that right. Just £294.99 for the most popular current generation console on the market right now.

If that wasn't incredible value enough, Currys will even throw in a game too with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 Bundle - which is now just £289 (was £429) too. That's a mega £134.01 off and nets you not just the PS5 and its controller, but a digital copy of the very latest EA Sports FC game.

The deals don't stop there, though, so here's everything that you need to know.

Save big on the PS5 at Currys

Save £90 PS5 Pro: was £689 now £599 at Currys At £90 off, this is the cheapest that the PS5 Pro has been at Currys. Designed for 4K gaming at maximum visual settings, it comes with a 2TB internal storage drive and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech and advanced ray tracing.

The PS5 is a showstopping gaming console and the best choice for most players. It offers great all-around performance and has a wealth of unique controller features, including immersive Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback.

It's also capable of producing a 4K resolution picture at 30 fps, 60 fps, and even 120 fps in supported titles, which can look simply stunning. Best of all, the console has some of the best exclusive games on the market - be that hits recent such as Ghost of Yotei or modern classics like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This Slim variant is also much smaller than the launch model, so easier to fit into your gaming setup overall. Do bear in mind that this is the Digital Edition, though, so it doesn't come with a disc reader included out of the box.

The PS5 Pro is then the higher-end, more powerful system designed for enthusiasts and graphics connoisseurs. It offers a noticeable upgrade in performance compared to the regular PS5, with support for 8K gaming and 120Hz refresh rates.