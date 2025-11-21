The PS5 has finally plummeted below £300 thanks to this Currys deal
You even get a free copy of the latest EA Sports FC!
If you've been waiting for the chance to pick up a PS5 at its lowest-ever price, then the Currys Black Friday sale should be your go-to destination.
Right now, the retailer has the PS5 starting at just £289. Yep, you read that right. Just £294.99 for the most popular current generation console on the market right now.
• Browse all of Currys Black Friday PS5 console deals here
If that wasn't incredible value enough, Currys will even throw in a game too with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 Bundle - which is now just £289 (was £429) too. That's a mega £134.01 off and nets you not just the PS5 and its controller, but a digital copy of the very latest EA Sports FC game.
The deals don't stop there, though, so here's everything that you need to know.
Save big on the PS5 at Currys
This is an absolutely bonkers bundle deal that nets you not only a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and controller but also a digital copy of EA Sports FC 26. It's the perfect Christmas gift and an absolute must-buy at Currys' lowest-ever price.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
There's no reason not to pick up that EA Sports FC bundle while it's still in stock (who doesn't love a freebie, after all?), but there is always the standard PS5 Slim Digital Edition too. At £289, this is the lowest-ever price it's been at Currys and an absolutely incredible deal.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
The powerful PS5 Pro is a must-have for high-end graphics lovers and is also part of a heavily discounted bundle with EA Sports FC 26. This is, again, the cheapest its ever been at Currys so an absolute steal.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
At £90 off, this is the cheapest that the PS5 Pro has been at Currys. Designed for 4K gaming at maximum visual settings, it comes with a 2TB internal storage drive and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech and advanced ray tracing.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
The PS5 is a showstopping gaming console and the best choice for most players. It offers great all-around performance and has a wealth of unique controller features, including immersive Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback.
It's also capable of producing a 4K resolution picture at 30 fps, 60 fps, and even 120 fps in supported titles, which can look simply stunning. Best of all, the console has some of the best exclusive games on the market - be that hits recent such as Ghost of Yotei or modern classics like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
This Slim variant is also much smaller than the launch model, so easier to fit into your gaming setup overall. Do bear in mind that this is the Digital Edition, though, so it doesn't come with a disc reader included out of the box.
The PS5 Pro is then the higher-end, more powerful system designed for enthusiasts and graphics connoisseurs. It offers a noticeable upgrade in performance compared to the regular PS5, with support for 8K gaming and 120Hz refresh rates.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.