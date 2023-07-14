Our top pick for a PS5 external hard drive is at a record-low price - even with Prime Day long gone

Prime Day may be in the rearview mirror, but great deals on the Crucial X8 portable SSD are still on the cards. The Crucial X8's 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants are all on offer, each going for its lowest-ever price. At any size, the X8 is a great choice for gamers on the move, as well as professionals who need to move their data around quickly.

Easily one of the best PS5 SSDs of its kind, the Crucial X8 is currently on offer for the best prices we've ever seen across all of its different models. The 1TB model is going for $69.00 at Amazon, a record low, while the 2TB model is retailing at $91.99 was $219.99 at Amazon, too - a stonking 58% off. Its beefier cousin, the 4TB model, is currently selling for $219.99 was $479.99 at Amazon, as well. At 54% off, the 4TB model has never been more affordable.

The Crucial X8 is ideal for PS5 owners who find often themselves on the move, but who don't want to part with their game library. The Crucial X8 also boasts USB Type-A and Type-C connections, making it a versatile piece of kit, and easily one of the best portable SSD solutions. Though you'll need a Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 to get the most out of it, the Crucial X8 is stylish and hard-wearing, offering a fast data storage solution that won't quit on you.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD | 1TB | $69.99 at Amazon

Lowest-ever price - This top-end portable SSD is available at a record-low price. However, since Prime Day is over, there's no telling how long this may last, so we advise acting sooner rather than later.

UK price: was £113.99 now £49.99

Crucial X8 Portable SSD | 2TB | was $219.99 now $91.99 at Amazon

Save $128 - Another record-low price for the Crucial X8, the 2TB version of the SSD is now available at 58% off - a huge saving. This 2TB model offers improved storage space without sacrificing affordability, offering a great choice for buyers who need a heavier-duty storage solution.

UK price: was £208.99 now £99.95

Crucial X8 Portable SSD | 4TB | was $479.99 now $219.99 at Amazon Save $260 - A third record-low price for the Crucial X8 portable SSDs, this deal is a great option for those looking for a no-holds-barred storage solution. It may be pricey, but this 4TB model has never offered better value for money for a potential buyer. UK price: was £267.67 now £183.99

To expand your storage and to play some of the very best PS5 games, the Samsung 990 Pro's speed, reliability, and storage capacity will serve you incredibly well, and there aren't many drives we'd recommend more when looking at record-low prices.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 on the horizon, we're likely to see more discounts on SSDs, including the best portable SSDs, if you're looking for something a bit more travel-friendly. We'll also be keeping an eye on the best PS5 deals as they drop in the run-up to Prime Day.

