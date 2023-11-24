Forget the new TVs of 2023, this Sony A95K discount is still the best PS5 TV deal I've ever seen

Cut to the chase (Image credit: Sony) Take this quick link to the deal right away if you're keen to see what the fuss is about.

I have no idea how this Sony A95K deal is still available, but here we are. Honestly, how have you all not snapped this up?

This Black Friday PS5 TV deal blows all the new models from 2023 out of the water and beats pretty much anything and everything else I've seen for gamers looking for a special TV this Black Friday. You can keep your Samsung S95Cs and LG C3s, frankly - this is how good this is.

Anyway here's the chase that I can cut to: the exquisite Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch TV is still available at its lowest-ever price of just $1,699.99 at Best Buy right now (was $2,799.99). In short, this is a ridiculous, record-low price for the top-rated TV of 2022. Fact. We think it's a new record low by a factor of $600 too, to give you some context. But the deal might not stop there for you: Best Buy is also offering $100 on select Sony soundbars when buying this TV. As a result, you could get the TV plus the A5000 soundbar for the same amount as the A95K's previous lowest-ever price. Which is wild.

Good news for those on the UK side of the Atlantic too, as the same model and size of the Sony A95K TV is also at its lowest-ever price at £1,799 at John Lewis right now (was £1,999). Plus, you can also get discounts on soundbars here too!

I've followed Sony's QD-OLED TVs closely since they were first released last year, and have written about them extensively. As a result, I know that it is a staggeringly good value for money. As Black Friday gaming deals or Black Friday PS5 deals go they don't get much better or more exciting than this.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 TV deal

Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,100 - Honestly, I really can't believe that this PS5 TV deal is still available - it's ridiculously good value and gets you an astonishing PS5 or XSX TV. This screen won critical acclaim when it came out in the second half of last year and is onee of the best TVs ever made for gaming. Fact. If our calculations are correct, this price beats its lowest ever by a whopping $600! Throw in those potential discounts on soundbars and the value here reaches extreme levels. Price check: Walmart - $2,479 | Amazon - $2,398

Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was £1,999 now £1,799 at John Lewis

Save £200 - The same level of wild value for money is available in the UK too and should also not be missed. Honestly, if I could upgrade right now, I'd be snapping this up. And telling all my friends to as well. Spectacular value and one to jump on to upgrade and not look back this year. Price check: £1,999 - Sony

The Sony A95K is perfect for gaming, and particularly perfect for PS5 with its bespoke PS5-focused features such as auto HDR tone mapping and genre picture switching, as well as its two HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, and that beautiful QD-OLED panel powered by Sony's unmatched processor giving you near-unrivaled picture quality.

